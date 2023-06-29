BILLINGS — Breanna Williams fell in love with the University of Maryland.

And in turn, the Billings Skyview star will be taking her talents to College Park, Maryland, to play women’s basketball for the Terrapins in the 2024-25 season.

Williams, who will be a senior at Skyview this fall, committed to play for Maryland on an official visit to the school recently.

“It was kind of just the thing that attracted me is the winning culture and all the coaching staff is really awesome and amazing. I got to bond with the girls a lot,” Williams told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview Thursday. “They were super fun to be around and welcoming. Everything was very genuine about them. It is a very good program. I am able to take my talents there and excel. It was just a feeling, honestly. I was super interested in them. Once I was there, in person, the feel was right and you can’t pass that opportunity up.”

The 6-foot-2 Williams led Class AA in scoring last year with an average of 22.4 points per game, according to statistics on the Montana Sports Memories website. She was also an all-state selection the previous three years.

Williams didn’t go on the official visit with the intention of committing, but what she experienced convinced her Maryland was where she wanted to call home, play and study.

“I wasn’t expecting it either, but when I was at the University of Maryland, it was the right fit,” she said. "Why wait and tell them on the phone when you can tell them in person? I just jumped on the opportunity.

“We did a full day on Tuesday and a full day on Wednesday. We were about to leave and had breakfast with the coaches and that was the last time I was going to see them and I slept on it Wednesday night and felt the same way, so I decided I would tell them in person.”

Maryland finished 28-7 overall last year and 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament and were defeated by overall No. 1 seed South Carolina, 86-75.

Williams was heavily recruited and said she visited with several top schools, including Gonzaga, Utah, Marquette, Villanova, TCU, Louisville, Washington and both Montana State and Montana.

“It was hard to pick one, but Maryland had the best fit and I was super grateful for all the coaches that took the time to recruit me, but I only got to pick one unfortunately,” she said.

Randy Chase, who will begin his first season as the Skyview girls basketball coach this winter, said Williams is the “complete package.” Chase has worked with many of the current Falcons at Castle Rock Middle School, where he was a teacher and a coach, and said Williams has always been dedicated to improving as a player.

“She is a great kid. She is a hard worker and a great student,” he said. “She has the complete package. As a coach, I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of great kids. Breanna is just really driven and has been working on it. I’ve known her since sixth grade and she’s been working on it since then. That is the type of kid she is. She is a great role model for the other kids and a great teammate.”

Williams said she’ll officially sign with Maryland in November. She said she’ll receive a full-ride scholarship. In school, Williams has a 4.1 weighted grade-point average and is enrolled in honors classes.

“I am super fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity,” Williams said.

Williams said she plans on studying pre-medicine at Maryland with the hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon or sports medicine doctor.

Williams said she has been classified as “positionless” during the recruiting process as she can play all over the floor. Last year she also averaged 11.2 rebounds to lead the state. She was sixth in the state with 2.83 assists per game and fifth in field goal percentage at .480.

“I am able to play wing, on a smaller matchup I can play in the post,” she explained. “If I have a big player on me, I can take them out and bring them outside. … I am just kind of interchangeable and can play inside and outside.”

Williams has some goals to accomplish before leaving Skyview. She said she hopes to help the Falcons, who placed third at state last year after their first championship in 2022, be a force in Class AA this season. She also wants to improve individually and help her teammates get better as well.

“My goal is to just get better. I work with my dad and parents a lot on skills and stuff trying to expand my game and get ready and become more versatile so I can play more positions,” she said. “For Skyview, I’m trying to be a really good leader and bring my team as far as I can. We have some good talent coming up. I’m just trying to help them get better every day. I’m going to try and be a really good leader and try and help them and see how far we can go.”

Chase is sure Williams will put in the work this season and at Maryland.

“The type of kid she is and the drive she has, she’ll make it,” he said. “She’ll put the time in that is needed. It is a big jump from high school to Big Ten basketball. It is that drive and that goal she has and she’ll do everything she can to get there. She is in the gym and coachable and will do what she needs to do.”

Williams said everything this past week has been exciting and she is definitely ready for the challenge and opportunity.

“I am super excited and can’t wait for this new chapter of my life,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what I can do at the University of Maryland.”