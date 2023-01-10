MISSOULA – Tuesday night’s Big Sky versus Sentinel girls basketball game wasn’t the prettiest, but what it lacked in aesthetic beauty it made up for with energy in the gym.
From the student sections to the parents to the benches, the decibel-level peaked with each basket and defensive stand, and as the final score indicates, there were much more of the latter.
In the season’s first crosstown battle, the Spartans raided the Eagles nest, winning 50-44 by the guidance of junior Emily McElmurry’s 16 points.
“There’s a lot of tension in the gym and a lot of emotion in the gym,” Sentinel head coach Ty Hobbs said. “These games are always a little more emotional than others so I thought we were a little anxious early on.”
The nerves were apparent as the visitors started the game 0 for 10 from the field. The lid was finally taken off the rim when senior Olivia Huntsinger knocked down a three-point basket to get the Spartans offense moving – somewhat.
Despite a halftime lead, they had just 20 points and out of the break, it took nearly two minutes of the third quarter to find the bottom of the net.
After that, though, there was much smoother sailing.
“We were kind of due for one of those (bad shooting) nights, we’ve been shooting it pretty well,” Hobbs said. “But the resiliency of our team and leadership of our team to grind through that and get the buckets was great.”
Twelve of McElmurry’s 17 points came in the second half, while two seniors did the rest of the heavy-lifting.
CC Size scored seven in the third quarter and senior Kassidy Kirgan scored five in the final frame. All eight of her points came in the second half.
“We have five seniors and … their confident,” Hobbs said. “They know that if we do what we need to do and focus on us and not so much them (opponent), then we can overcome adversity so having them in our huddle is imperative in those tight games … there’s never a doubt in their mind that they were going to pull it out, and that’s what they did.”
The complimentary comments on his new rival come as no surprise, as Hobbs was the lead man of the Eagles in the 2021-22 season.
This is just his first year at the helm of the Spartans program and Tuesday night marked his return to Big Sky for the first time since leaving.
“It was good, I have a lot of respect for the kids over there,” Hobbs said of his return. “For me, though, it’s just another game. I think all the emotional part of this game is for the people sitting in the stands. Travis (Williams – Big Sky head coach) is doing a great job over there and has a great crew. I have a great crew and it’s a great rivalry.”
For Hobbs’ former team, freshman Avory DeCoite had a game-high 19 points while sophomore Sadie McGuinn chipped in 12 and junior Audrey Hale had 11.
The Eagles played the game short-handed as star player Kaydynce Couture was out with a concussion.
This story will be updated.
