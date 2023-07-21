BILLINGS — Working deep in the Stillwater Mine in 2018, less than a year after his mother had passed away, Thomas Webb thought long and hard about what he was missing out on.

Right after he got out of a four-year stint in the Navy in 1995 and returned to his alma mater, Belfry, the original plan was to teach high school and coach sports, something Webb found a love for. But in his own words, "life kind of jumped at me," and he was forced to make ends meet elsewhere.

Thus came seven years in law enforcement, which included coaching various sports at and around Belfry and handling a small insulation installation business on the side. Thus came 14 years as a miner after that, with a burnt-out Webb eventually wanting to just focus on one work-related thing instead of trying to juggle multiple.

And when tragedy with his mother struck, thus came another change. This time for Webb, it was to get back on the journey he originally embarked on.

"My mom passed away and all of our kids were out of the house by that time, and I was just like, 'Man, if I don't go now, I'm never going to get to go,'" Webb said. "When she passed away, I was just like, 'Damn, man. I'm running out of time.' She was only 19 years older than me, and I was like, 'God, man. What if I only have 19 years left?'

"Do I want to spent the rest of my time underground or do I want to go do what I love doing?"

Webb left the mine July 1, 2018, and with his wife, they both earned teaching degrees three years later. He student-taught at Laurel in 2021 while finishing up classes at Montana State Billings, coaching the junior high girls basketball team while assisting Tony Trudnowski's high school boys team, which finished third in Class A that year.

The couple spent the past two years teaching in Lewistown's district, with Webb assistant coaching in the girls junior high and high school girls hoops programs as well as on the 2022 Class A title-winning football team. When Laurel's high school girls basketball job opened up after Buddy Windy Boy's contract was not renewed, however, Webb — who with his wife had already accepted teaching positions in Laurel's district — threw his name into the mix.

Webb got that job last month, too, meaning the decades-long goal to teach and coach simultaneously had finally been accomplished.

"I'm such a lucky guy to have the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream," Webb said. "Go back to school, finish my degree, teach, and now to be teaching here at Laurel and coaching one of the premier teams in the state of Montana, it's just very, very special."

Webb's dead-on in his assessment that the Locomotives have been a top-tier program as they've made three state championship games since 2006 (winning two) and are coming off of a third-place finish at this year's Class A state tournament, led by all-state nod and soon-to-be Idaho State player Alyse Aby.

The eighth-graders Webb coached at Laurel Middle School are now incoming juniors, giving him a reunion with players he's already built chemistry with in the past, and he additionally gets a honorable mention all-state selection back in incoming senior Emma Timm — assets he'll need in the brutal Eastern A, which had all of the class' top four finishers this past season in champion Havre, runner-up Hardin, Laurel and Billings Central.

But you won't hear any worry or concern coming from Webb. He's made it to his personal mountaintop — and new summits to climb await him.

"That's what I get the joy out of (coaching), spending the time with the girls and grinding it out every day, getting a little bit better, getting a little more skilled," Webb said. "We have this legacy of strong girls athletes here, I love that. I love that they're busy and that they're working on their volleyball skills and they're working on their soccer skills, but they're making time to get better at basketball, too. We've done a lot of good things and I'm really excited to see where we can take this team."