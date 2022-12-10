FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday.
The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was reason to celebrate, but winning has been a rarity for Polson, which had lost 66 games in a row before collecting five last year under former coach Ryan Antos.
Buckless now steps in to take over the program in her first high school coaching job after stints on the youth, travel and AAU levels. The former Montana State player was a volunteer assistant for the Pirates last season and is setting high goals for Polson, which went 1-1 at the Class A Tip-Off Tournament this weekend by beating Corvallis 46-34 Saturday.
“Our goal is to get to the state tournament. That’s our goal for the season,” she said. “We’ve had a long road as a program the last few years. For me, a successful season is seeing the development of our players, seeing our confidence improve, getting some wins under their belts, building up their confidence as players and a team.
“I think we have a ton of potential. It’s a matter of us finding our chemistry with the group we have now. Once we figure that out, I see us hopefully doubling that win column. That’s what we’re shooting for. I want to see us build a program that our younger girls want to be a part of. I’m looking down the road too and trying to build something.”
Buckless comes from a basketball family. Her grandfather, Joe McDonald, had coaching stints with MSU-Northern as its head coach and with the Montana Grizzlies freshman team as its head coach. Her father, Bill Buckless, coached boys hoops at Browning and Ronan, and led the Ronan girls while she played there until she transferred to Whitefish her senior season.
While building a program, Buckless is influenced by the coaches she’s had throughout her life. That started with longtime Billings Central head coach Jim Stergar, who coached her in middle school. She later played for Dean McFadden at Whitefish and Tricia Binford in her final three seasons at Montana State.
She still has her father around as a volunteer assistant this season. Her staff also includes former Dartmouth basketball player Betsy (Williams) Wade and state championship-winning softball coach Jamie Hanson.
“I want us to be gritty. I want us to be feisty,” Buckless said. “I want us to be aggressive, fight for every rebound, fight for every loose ball. I want us to see each other, see the floor and make smart decisions. That’s how I was as a player as a point guard.
“I’m really excited about where we’re going. We fought really hard (Friday) but didn’t have the outcome we wanted. Today, they came back stronger. Taking what we’ve been working on in practice and applying it in the game today, it’s the best I’ve seen so far.”
The Pirates are trying to find their chemistry with two transfers in addition to a new head coach. Senior point guard Mila Hawk had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in her second game with Polson after playing at Class C Charlo, which has had a multitude of success.
Hawk transferred mainly for academic reasons and a larger variety of classes, she said. She’s also looking to test herself against tougher competition at the Class A level as she prepares to play in college. She has an offer from NAIA Rocky Mountain and has been talking with NCAA Division III Whitworth, she said.
Polson is also getting a boost from junior forward Addyson Gallatin, who tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win. She had played at Snohomish High School in Washington, but her family, which is originally from Polson, moved back to town, Buckless said.
Gallatin also comes from a hoops family. Her sister Ella Gallatin is a freshman in the Big Sky at Eastern Washington, while her sister Kinslee Gallatin is a junior at NAIA Northwest University after stints in JUCO at Everett Community College and in NCAA Division II at Central Washington.
“I think coming from a winning team helps with my confidence,” Hawk said. “I feel like a lot of girls here the years prior, they haven’t been a winning team, so I think it can help boost their confidence up, show them we can do this and just know the feeling of winning is good.
“Then coach, she’s very competitive, played D-I basketball, so she brings some good energy and discipline. She has us push transition, which I love: pushing the ball and feeding my teammates. I like the motion offense she has us in too because it gives me free will to do things because it’s not a set play.”
Senior forward Grace Simonich came alive with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory. She’s in her second season as a varsity starter for Polson, which went 5-16 last year after a 0-15 mark the previous season. The Pirates are seeking their first state tournament berth since 2012.
Junior forward Nikki Kendall, another returner expected to play a key role, pulled down 13 rebounds while scoring five points. The Pirates mixed up a zone defense, a man-to-man defense and a full-court press as they search for their identity.
They raced out to leads of 14-8 after one quarter, 20-15 at the half and 29-20 after three quarters. Brecklyn Jessop led Corvallis with 14 points, but Polson limited her to four after halftime.
“We won some last year, but not that much, so it feels good to win at the tip-off,” Simonich said. “This is a new advancement for our program. We have Brandie, our first female coach in basketball. It’s a big influence because she’s a female athlete. She brings a lot of hard-working energy. She encourages me to stay more driven in basketball. Last year, I just played it as a sport. This year, I’m more dedicated to wanting to play more and win more."
