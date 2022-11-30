HAVRE — For teams amid a dynasty like Havre girls basketball, there are always the initial signs that something special is being built.
And for the Blue Ponies, as they're currently on one of the most dominant runs in Montana prep basketball history (four Class A state championships in the past five years), those early indications came in 2014, well before the current stretch started.
Havre won its fourth state title in school history that season, its first since 1997 and first under longtime coach Dustin Kraske. The Blue Ponies already had pedigree in the sport by then, of course, but the accomplishments of the 2014 team flipped on a switch in the community — as in, it didn't want to wait that long for hardware again.
The Hill County city on the Hi-Line has been a girls basketball talent factory ever since. It's hard to see that going away anytime soon.
"They're kind of the forgotten class for us," Kraske said. "The 2014 team was kind of the one that maybe set the table for (that) we're good enough to have some success.
"The kids from '18, '19 on were all young when that '14 group was in high school, they were all middle school-aged kids ... it maybe (lit) the fire of (that) we can have success in Havre. We can have good teams and we want to do that."
Havre hasn't just had good teams since the trailblazing 2014 group. Over the past two seasons, in fact, it's had the very best in Class A.
The two-time defending state champion Blue Ponies are looking this upcoming season (which tips off Friday) to become the first Montana girls basketball squad to three-peat since Helena did it in Class AA from 2017-19 and the first Class A school to do it since Billings Central from 1985-87 — which, by the way, is the same team they've beaten for the title in each of the past two seasons.
But as Kraske pointed out, it was the 2014 unit that constructed the foundation for the heights that Havre has reached since.
Parents in the community started training kids with higher intensities before they even got to high school. Grade- and middle-schoolers went to Blue Ponies games and got a firsthand look at what elite-level basketball looked like. The program culture changed in a "perfect storm" of positivity, Kraske remarked.
"It's huge," senior forward Yelena Miller said of the community's effort toward building Havre girls basketball. "The parents ... they don't say anything to the coaches, they let them coach. They are just there to support, the fans are there to support, everyone's there just to support us and to watch. They come to our games, they talk to us in the community when we're out, and they just help us with our success."
Miller is one of those players that's been forged by the citywide effort to build a hoops juggernaut, being one of four all-state picks on Havre's starting five a year ago. But her role is going to be especially important this season as just one of two returning all-staters, along with senior guard Avery Carlson, after four seniors from last season — including Sadie Filius (now at Carroll College) and Jade Wendland (now at Miles Community College) — graduated.
Viewing practice, it's obvious that Kraske wants to mold Miller, Carlson and the other three seniors on the roster into leaders. Upperclassmen are often on the front line in practice drills leading by example, and when Kraske asks questions to his team in practice, he sometimes commands those same players directly to give him an answer.
"Say it, older kids!" Kraske will shout. The older kids respond in kind.
"I think everyone is adjusting in their roles nicely," Carlson said of what she's seeing as a senior leader. "I think everybody's picking up the skills they need to pick up and I think everyone's being unselfish, which is great. We have a big group of hardworking girls."
When asked if Havre has the look of a state title contender early on through the first few practices, Kraske said he considers his team "in the mix," but especially if role players emerge with the stars and combine into a cohesive unit that plays "selflessly together," he said.
The Eastern A is always a grind to escape from featuring blue-blood programs like the Blue Ponies, Rams, Hardin and Miles City, among others. But until proven otherwise, Havre stands tall among the rest of the elites.
And most importantly for the future of the program, the push it gets from those that support it will help it keep on reloading after each deep postseason surge.
"It's been unbelievable, I guess," Kraske said of the Blue Ponies' dynasty. "Our kids have been great, our community's been great. It's been a very nice privilege to be a part of the journey with these guys. ... They work hard, and we're excited to see what this particular group of youngsters maybe wants to become."
