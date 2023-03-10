Hardin vs. Laurel-11.jpg

Hardin’s Aiyanna Big Man (31) drives toward the basket as Laurel’s Aubri Roth (13) and Lily Waddell (2) defend below the basket during a girls semifinal match between Hardin and Laurel at the MHSA State A basketball tournament in Bozeman Friday.

 ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers

BOZEMAN — The final for the Class A girls state basketball tournament is set, and it's a mutual admiration society.

Hardin fended off Laurel 76-71 in the first semifinal before two-time defending state champion Havre routed Billings Central 70-49 on Friday evening to set up a rematch between two perennial powers for the state championship.

 

