Hardin girls basketball

Hardin celebrates a basket midway through its 70-58 first-round win over Dillon on Thursday at the Class A state basketball tournament in Bozeman.

 DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — The Eastern A showed its prowess Thursday by winning all four games of the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Two-time defending state champion Havre, behind Yelena Miller's 27 points from Yelena Miller and 25 from Amaya Jarvis, made it a grand slam over the Western A by running away from Browning in the second half for a 73-53 victory. Billings Central had made it three straight earlier by trouncing Hamilton 71-49 behind 18 points and five rebounds from Coral Old Bull.

 

Tags

Load comments