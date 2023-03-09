BOZEMAN — The Eastern A showed its prowess Thursday by winning all four games of the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Two-time defending state champion Havre, behind Yelena Miller's 27 points from Yelena Miller and 25 from Amaya Jarvis, made it a grand slam over the Western A by running away from Browning in the second half for a 73-53 victory. Billings Central had made it three straight earlier by trouncing Hamilton 71-49 behind 18 points and five rebounds from Coral Old Bull.
Hardin's pressure defense was the difference in a decisive first game and Emma Timm's heroics were the story for Laurel in the second. Hardin downed Dillon 70-57 and Laurel outlasted Frenchtown 47-44.
Hardin and Laurel will meet for the third time this season in a semifinal Friday, and Havre will square off with Billings Central.
Havre 73, Browning 53
To say the least, the Blue Ponies (18-4) are happy to have Miller back. The 6-foot senior dominated the interior as Havre won its 13th consecutive game, the last nine with Miller back in the lineup after missing 13 games with a foot injury.
"It's everything," Havre coach Dustin Kraske said of Miller's presence. "Offensively it was obvious but defensively she is such a difference-maker. It's been fun watching that kid grow up the last four years."
It took the Blue Ponies an entire half to hit their stride. The teams were knotted at 17-all after one quarter and 27-all at halftime.
The Indians (19-4) were within 35-32 with 5:40 to play in the third quarter, but Havre ran off 11 consecutive points and the margin wouldn't dip below double digits thereafter as Jarvis and Miller were almost unstoppable.
"I don't know how to explain it — it's better than like fun or awesome," Miller said of being back on the court with her teammates. "It's amazing to just be with the team and to be able to go out there with them and play defense, play offense and to be able to communicate with them on the floor."
Said Kraske of his team's second-half run: "Defensively I thought we played a little more enthusiastically. We got out and ran a little and we executed."
Mecca Bullchild scored 16 points, Lish Spoonhunter and Sugar Spoonhunter nine each, and Jerel Whitegrass eight for Browning.
Billings Central 71, Hamilton 49
The Rams merely shrugged after falling behind 18-13 after one quarter. They flipped the script with a 21-10 second quarter.
"They competed, and as a coach they continue to step up to a challenge and they're just a lot of fun to be around because they compete, they work hard and they love each other," BC coach Jetton Ailes said.
The Rams trailed 21-13 early in the second quarter but scored 11 straight to lead by a point. They would never trail again.
"Just composure," Ailes said. "Try to keep as level as possible -- ride the highs and weather the lows, and just stay in it. There's a lot of basketball game. We take a four-quarter approach. We hang our hat defensively and they finally sat down and went to work."
Kamryn Reinker backed Old Bull with 13 points and Annika Stergar had 12. Layne Kearns had 17 points and Taryn Searle 13 for Hamilton.
Laurel 47, Frenchtown 44
Timm thought her momentum-shifting shot was going to be an airball. Instead, her 15-foot launch with 29 seconds to play regained the lead for Laurel and her two free throws 14 seconds later iced the triumph over Frenchtown.
Timm said she normally isn't Laurel's go-to shooter, but with standout forward Alyse Aby on the bench with five fouls it was her turn.
"Those are actually some of the biggest shots I've made," she said with wide grin. "In that situation, at the end, you just have to shoot it."
Laurel (18-6) had led most of the game, but Frenchtown seized a 43-36 lead with 3:26 to play. The Locomotives then turned up their defensive pressure, closing the game on a 9-1 run.
Frenchtown (16-5) missed a potential tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
"Our girls fought. They didn't quit," Laurel coach Buddy Windy Boy said, lauding his team's resilience after they fell behind. "You could see it in their faces coming into the huddle. They said, 'We're ready to go coach'.
Aby and Kaitlyn Dantic scored 13 points each for Laurel, and Timm had 11. Madison Kaufman scored 14 and Sadie Smith 13 for Frenchtown.
Hardin 70, Dillon 57
Pressure, pressure, pressure.
That was the story early Thursday morning as the Hardin Bulldogs tipped off against Dillon, which had spent much of the season at No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
Hardin took the lead late in the first quarter and never relinquished it thanks to its relentless full-court pressure. The Bulldogs led by as 15 points late in front of a few hundred spectators at Brick Breeden fieldhouse.
"Our main focus is tough, relentless defense for 32 minutes," said Dierra Takes Enemy, who led a balanced team with 15 points and secured the interior as her team's tallest player. "Really all it is, is tough defense — and the offense will come along."
Hardin (16-6) led 33-25 at halftime and the closest Dillon would come in the second half was five points on three occasions. The Beavers (20-3), who won their first 17 games of the season, are 3-3 over their past six games.
"They're a great team and we knew we had to be relentless in our defense," Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer said. "That's what we do. I think we kind of took them out of their game."
Aiyanna Big Man scored 11 points, Carlei Plainfeather 10 and Diamond Amyotte nine for Hardin.
Kenleigh Graham and Halle Fitzgerald scored 18 points apiece, and Sydney Petersen provided 12 for Dillon.
