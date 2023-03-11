Billings Central vs. Laurel-5.jpg

Laurel’s Alyse Aby dribbles as Billings Central’s Lily Bland defends during their State A third-place game Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers

BOZEMAN — Consolation? You'd never know it by the hoots and hollers in the Laurel locker room Saturday evening after the Locomotives held off hard-charging arch-rival Billings Central 54-49 for third place in the Class A state girls basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Locos' cheers echoed across the arena from the moment they left the court, then as they sprinted down a hall to their locker room with star senior Alyse Aby carrying the trophy, and finally again and again in the locker room.

 

