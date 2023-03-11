BOZEMAN — Consolation? You'd never know it by the hoots and hollers in the Laurel locker room Saturday evening after the Locomotives held off hard-charging arch-rival Billings Central 54-49 for third place in the Class A state girls basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Locos' cheers echoed across the arena from the moment they left the court, then as they sprinted down a hall to their locker room with star senior Alyse Aby carrying the trophy, and finally again and again in the locker room.
And why not? They'd finally gotten the best of the Rams after three previous misses this season and received some hardware to boot.
Third place never felt so good.
"Obviously beating our rival Central to get third place after losing to them three times ... and also overcoming that we were the fourth-place seed coming into the tournament," explained Aby, who sported a wide smile as she emerged from the locker room, her teammates skipping along behind her.
"Winning third is really awesome for us. I mean, we didn't really even think we'd make it to state. To overcome all those obstacles just feels really good."
Just a few hours after scoring 15 points in a 62-58 nail-biter over Hamilton to advance, Aby scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 18.7 seconds remaining to turn a precarious two-point lead into a decisive four-point cushion. The Locos (20-7) led by 11 at halftime and fended off charge after charge from the Rams, who were runner-up the past two seasons and shared the championship in the 2020 COVID-19 season.
Billings Central (20-5) pulled within a point with 6:15 and then again with 1:38 to go on a driving shot by Jessa Larson. The Rams were then back at 51-49 with :47 to go before Aby hit her free throws.
The game-winners seemed a fitting culmination for a 5-foot-11 player who quarterbacked the team from end to end throughout, adding nine rebounds and four assists to her gaudy stat line.
"She definitely shouldered and wanted to win, and everybody supported her," Laurel coach Buddy Windy Boy said. "But she's been our player for the past two years and for her to get a win at the end of the year is pretty special."
That support started with guard Kaitlyn Dantic, who scored 14 points and was 4-for-6 from 3-point range to help Laurel get its early cushion. Windy Boy's daughter, Sannah, hauled down 11 rebounds.
Kamryn Reinker had 17 points and four rebounds for Billings Central. Larson scored 11 points.
Laurel took a 10-9 lead with 2:28 to play in the first quarter and never relinquished it. The 11-point halftime lead was the Locos' largest.
The Rams came out in the second half with their intensity ratcheted up, but Laurel "weathered the storm", as Windy Boy put it.
The Locos did it after overcoming a tough five-point semifinal loss to Hardin the previous night. They had to regroup for the 9 a.m. game against Hamilton if they had hopes for a trophy.
"It was really hard," Aby said. "It was such a close game. We were disappointed but we knew we had a chance -- and we always want to beat Central, so that's what motivated us."
It showed.
"Only two teams finish with a win," Windy Boy said outside that happy locker room. "We'd like to have been in that title game but this one is a pretty good receipt for our team. They got us three times during the year and we finally got them when it counted."
Laurel 62, Hamilton 58
Aby scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Laurel secured a spot in the third-place game and helped improve Eastern A's record against Western A to 6-0 in the tournament.
Kaiya Graves had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Timm backed her teammates with 10 points for the Locomotives (19-7), who led 49-37 entering the fourth quarter. The teams were knotted 27-all at halftime before Laurel dominated the third quarter 22-10.
Layne Kearns led four scorers in double figures and fashioned a double-double of her own with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Hamilton (15-8). Taryn Searle added 11 points and four assists, and Taylor McCarthy and Ashlynn McKern each scored 10 points for the Broncs in their season finale.
Billings Central 64, Frenchtown 44
Coral Old Bull dominated the interior with 27 points for the Rams (20-4), who jumped to a 31-16 halftime lead and cruised past the Broncs.
Annika Stergar did her part for Billings Central with 11 points. Mason Quinn scored 12 points and Madison Kaufman 11 for Frenchtown (17-6).
The third-place game will be the fourth meeting between the Rams and Locomotives. Billings Central has won all three: 68-43 on Feb. 25 for the Eastern A championship, 51-37 at Laurel on Feb. 14 and 64-49 at the Metra in Billings on Jan. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.