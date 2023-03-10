State A girls: Frenchtown outlasts Dillon in loser-out game JEFF WELSCH 406mtsports.com Jeff Welsch Executive Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOZEMAN — It'll be a battle of the Broncs in the third-place game Saturday at the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.The Frenchtown Broncs upended Dillon 45-38 in the first loser-out game Friday and the Hamilton Broncs followed with a 68-47 rout of Browning.Frenchtown 45, Dillon 38 Mason Quinn went for 19 points and Sadie Smith backed her with 10 as Frenchtown advanced.Frenchtown led 22-11 at halftime and survived a Dillon rally that cut the lead to five entering the final eight minutes. Halle Fitzgerald scored 12 points, Kenleigh Graham 11 and Leila Stennerson eight in the final game for the Beavers (20-4), who won their first 17 games but finished 3-4. Frenchtown (17-5) will face the winner of the Browning-Hamilton loser-out game for third place Saturday.Hamilton 68, Browning 47Layne Kearns erupted for 30 points and Taryn Searle had a big morning with 20 as the Broncs ran away from the Indians in the second half.Hamilton led by a point after one quarter and 34-29 at halftime. A 14-4 third quarter created some space.Mecca Bullchild scored 20 and Jerel White Grass eight in Browning's finale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Class A Montana Sports State Basketball Mhsa Hardin Bulldogs Dillon Beavers Frenchtown Broncs Laurel Locomotives Hamilton Broncs Billings Central Rams Havre Blue Ponies Browning Indians Jeff Welsch Executive Sports Editor Executive Sports Director for all of the 406 MT Sports properties Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Welsch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state basketball tournament brackets 2023 Class C basketball tournament 2023 Class B basketball tournament 2023 Class A basketball tournament 2023 Class AA basketball tournament
