Hardin celebrates a basket midway through its 70-58 first-round win over Dillon on Thursday at the Class A state basketball tournament in Bozeman.

BOZEMAN — Hardin's pressure defense was the difference in a decisive first game and Emma Timm's heroics were the story for Laurel in the second as both teams won their openers Thursday morning at the Class A state girls basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Hardin downed Dillon 70-57 and Laurel outlasted Frenchtown 47-44. Hardin and Laurel will meet for the third time this season in a semifinal Friday; the teams split two games. Dillon and Frenchtown will meet again in a loser-out game in the morning.

 

