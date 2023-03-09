BOZEMAN — Hardin's pressure defense was the difference in a decisive first game and Emma Timm's heroics were the story for Laurel in the second as both teams won their openers Thursday morning at the Class A state girls basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Hardin downed Dillon 70-57 and Laurel outlasted Frenchtown 47-44. Hardin and Laurel will meet for the third time this season in a semifinal Friday; the teams split two games. Dillon and Frenchtown will meet again in a loser-out game in the morning.
Hamilton meets Billings Central at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Havre faces Browning at 5 p.m.
Laurel 47, Frenchtown 44
Timm thought her momentum-shifting shot was going to be an airball. Instead, her 15-foot launch with 29 seconds to play regained the lead for Laurel and her two free throws 14 seconds later iced the triumph over Frenchtown.
Timm said she normally isn't Laurel's go-to shooter, but with standout forward Alyse Aby on the bench with five fouls it was her turn.
"Those are actually some of the biggest shots I've made," she said with wide grin. "In that situation, at the end, you just have to shoot it."
Laurel (18-6) had led most of the game, but Frenchtown seized a 43-36 lead with 3:26 to play. The Locomotives then turned up their defensive pressure, closing the game on a 9-1 run.
Frenchtown (16-5) missed a potential tying 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
"Our girls fought. They didn't quit," Laurel coach Buddy Windy Boy said, lauding his team's resilience after they fell behind. "You could see it in their faces coming into the huddle. They said, 'We're ready to go coach'.
Aby and Kaitlyn Dantic scored 13 points each for Laurel, and Timm had 11. Madison Kaufman scored 14 and Sadie Smith 13 for Frenchtown.
Hardin 70, Dillon 57
Pressure, pressure, pressure.
That was the story early Thursday morning as the Hardin Bulldogs tipped off against Dillon, which had spent much of the season at No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
Hardin took the lead late in the first quarter and never relinquished it thanks to its relentless full-court pressure. The Bulldogs led by as 15 points late in front of a few hundred spectators at Brick Breeden fieldhouse.
"Our main focus is tough, relentless defense for 32 minutes," said Dierra Takes Enemy, who led a balanced team with 15 points and secured the interior as her team's tallest player. "Really all it is, is tough defense — and the offense will come along."
Hardin (16-6) led 33-25 at halftime and the closest Dillon would come in the second half was five points on three occasions. The Beavers (20-3), who won their first 17 games of the season, are 3-3 over their past six games.
"They're a great team and we knew we had to be relentless in our defense," Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer said. "That's what we do. I think we kind of took them out of their game."
Aiyanna Big Man scored 11 points, Carlei Plainfeather 10 and Diamond Amyotte nine for Hardin.
Kenleigh Graham and Halle Fitzgerald scored 18 points apiece, and Sydney Petersen provided 12 for Dillon.
