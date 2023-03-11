BOZEMAN — Eastern A dominance continued Saturday at the Class A girls state basketball tournament as Laurel and Billings Central both knocked off Western A squads to advance to the third-place game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Laurel held off a late Hamilton rally to win 62-58 at Montana State and Billings Central drubbed Frenchtown 64-44 at Gallatin High School.

 

Tags

Load comments