BOZEMAN — Eastern A dominance continued Saturday at the Class A girls state basketball tournament as Laurel and Billings Central both knocked off Western A squads to advance to the third-place game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Laurel held off a late Hamilton rally to win 62-58 at Montana State and Billings Central drubbed Frenchtown 64-44 at Gallatin High School.
The Locomotives and Rams will meet at 3:30 p.m. for third place. Havre and Hardin square off for the title at 6:30 p.m.
Eastern A teams are 6-0 against the Western A at the tournament.
Laurel 62, Hamilton 58
Alyse Aby scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Laurel secured a spot in the third-place game against arch-rival Billings Central.
Kaiya Graves had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Timm backed her teammates with 10 points for the Locomotives (19-7), who led 49-37 entering the fourth quarter. The teams were knotted 27-all at halftime before Laurel dominated the third quarter 22-10.
Layne Kearns led four scorers in double figures and fashioned a double-double of her own with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Hamilton (15-8). Taryn Searle added 11 points and four assists, and Taylor McCarthy and Ashlynn McKern each scored 10 points for the Broncs in their season finale.
Billings Central 64, Frenchtown 44
Coral Old Bull dominated the interior with 27 points for the Rams (20-4), who jumped to a 31-16 halftime lead and cruised past the Broncs.
Annika Stergar did her part for Billings Central with 11 points. Mason Quinn scored 12 points and Madison Kaufman 11 for Frenchtown (17-6).
The third-place game will be the fourth meeting between the Rams and Locomotives. Billings Central has won all three: 68-43 on Feb. 25 for the Eastern A championship, 51-37 at Laurel on Feb. 14 and 64-49 at the Metra in Billings on Jan. 13.
