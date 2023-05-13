BUTTE – No matter what sport you are watching her play, Butte Central’s Brooke Badovinac will find a way to impress you.

When the weather warms up in southwest Montana, you are most likely to find Badovinac on the softball field.

As a junior, she earned All-State and All-Conference honors for her work on the diamond.

Badovinac stays busy as a three-sport athlete for the Maroons. In the fall, she has earned All-Conference honorable mention in each of the last two seasons as a volleyball player.

The Central standout may be most impressive on the basketball court. Badovinac has plenty of accolades on the hardwood, enough to earn All-State honors as a junior and All-Conference as a senior.

Badovinac averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior and joined the 1,000 point club with a 38-point performance against Livingston in January.

One week later, Badovinac scored 42 points against Stevensville to tie Central’s single-game scoring record.

The Maroons’ all-around athlete will be continuing her basketball career at the next level and she doesn’t have to go too far.

In November, Badovinac signed with her hometown Montana Tech Orediggers.

“It came down to Tech because it’s home. There is nothing like being at home. It feels great for it to finally be decided,” Badovinac told the Montana Standard at her signing ceremony.

Before Badovinac begins her time at Tech, she is still soaking in her final weeks of representing Central in her last softball season.

After Central’s 14-5 victory over Anaconda at the Laverne Combo Invitational, the Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com caught up with Badovinac to talk about the end of her high school career and her next journey at Montana Tech.

What do you love about softball?

Badovinac: "Softball is a great team game. Everything you do in softball is for your teammates and it’s really fun to be out there with all the girls."

How has being a three-sport athlete helped you become a better athlete?

Badovinac: "Being a three-sport athlete can be hard but being athletic and doing all of the sports helps with each one. Running helps every sport. It really just helps everywhere."

What will you miss most about representing Butte Central?

Badovinac: "Central has meant everything to me, I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Wearing the Maroons on the front of my jersey has been a dream since I was a little kid. It’s sad to see it go but at least I will still be representing Butte up at Tech."

What do you look forward to most about playing at Montana Tech?

Badovinac: "I’ve always dreamed of being a college athlete and to see it come true by playing basketball in my hometown, I couldn’t imagine it any other way. The community of Butte has always been so great to me and to be able to go up on the hill and play a college sport means everything to me."

Outside of sports, what is one of your favorite things to do?

Badovinac: "I like to go to the lake in the summer. Sports is pretty much my whole life but I like to go to the lake and hangout with my friends and family, that’s pretty much it."