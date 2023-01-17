EAST HELENA — Stevensville’s girls basketball team, with its third-straight win – a 51-39 victory over East Helena on Tuesday night – moved above .500 on the season and improved to 4-3 in Southwest A contests.
“Really a good feeling because this is a young crew that’s learning every game,” Yellowjackets head coach Bill Fulbright said. “We’ve had some games that they’ve had to learn a lot and we’ve had some games where they’ve grown really well.”
The Yellowjackets learned something Tuesday that could make a difference later in the season: when run correctly, their full-court press works.
Stevensville turned East Helena over 28 times in the win, multiple times before the Vigilantes could even work the ball over the timing line.
“Us being calm in the press [is the key],” senior Claire Hutchison said. “When we’re antsy with the press, it doesn’t really work that well. If we keep our cool, I think it works better because we wait for [our opponent] to make the mistake and not us.”
“[The turnovers] were kinda, I guess you could say, the product of that combination of trying more pressing action and the intensity with which [the players] were able to do it,” Fulbright said.
Dymon Root, the Vigilantes’ leading scorer, still got free for a game-high 23 points and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. Root added five steals, and for a moment late in the fourth quarter, looked like she might pull East Helena back into the contest.
A 17-point deficit shrunk to as little as 10 with 1:40 to play, but a bucket from Stevensville’s Addison Drye halted the run and helped preserve the victory.
East Helena, already down guard Belle Surginer, lost Natell Goodman to injury in the first half. That meant Root, traditionally a post player, had to handle the basketball more than normal down the stretch against a stingy Yellowjacket defense.
“You practice for [their press] one way with two guards up there, and then all of a sudden, you’re down two guards and you’re throwing [a post player] at point guard,” East Helena head coach Carson Bender said.
“It’s not something you cover the day before [the game]. It gets you, so they got us on that one.”
Stevensville jumped out to an 13-2 advantage and led 19-9 after eight minutes.
East Helena cut that lead to five late in the second, but trailed by seven at halftime.
Junior Cambree Praast hit a 3-pointer, one of two on the night, to put Stevensville up 11 mid-way through the third.
A 12-point lead after 24 minutes turned into 17 when Hutchison started coming alive offensively.
Hutchison poured in eight points in the fourth alone, finishing with a team-best 15 points.
“Claire is a special player,” Fulbright said. “She uses her speed in a very positive way to get between passes and out-run people up and down the floor. Very good leadership from that senior.”
Root scored seven of her own in the game’s final eight minutes, while Brooke Harris added four of her nine.
Praast finished with eight points for Stevensville. Shilo McLain Lampi chipped in six.
East Helena, after a 4-0 start to the season, is 1-6 over its last seven.
Tuesday represented the Vigilantes’ fourth-straight loss and dropped them to 2-5 in Southwest A contests.
“We’re in a little bit of a slump right now, for sure,” Bender said. “Kids just gotta come to practice every day with a great attitude and effort. All that matters is that we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
“I know [the players] are committed to it and the coaches are committed to it.”
Fulbright said his team’s success has come from how comfortable players have gotten with the new stuff the Yellowjackets are trying. Pressing more is toward the top of that list, and by gaining more reps, Stevensville players can fly around without thinking, helping sustain that intensity like the Yellowjackets played with Tuesday.
