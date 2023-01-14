BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center.
The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
Badovinac, who joined Butte Central's 1,000-point club with a 38-point night against Livingston, tied the Maroons' scoring record with 42 points against the Yellowjackets. Kellie Johnson set the mark against Whitehall in 1996.
The Yellowjackets got off to a quick start, as they led after the first eight minutes, 18-8.
Badovinac, Mollie Drew, and Maycee Anderson continued to push the Maroons into the paint to loosen some outside shot opportunities. Central outscored the Yellowjackets in the second quarter, 13-12. However, Stevensville led Central at halftime, 30-21.
The Yellowjackets’ lead fluctuated between five and ten in the third quarter, as they led the Maroons going into the fourth quarter, 38-33.
Stevensville led 50-40 with 2:30 to play when they Central went on a 7-0 run that took a minute to whittle the margin to three.
The Maroons trailed by two when they missed a shot in the paint, and the Yellowjackets came away with the ball. The Stevensville player did not see Badovinac at half-court. The Montana Tech commit stole the ball, drove to basket, laid the ball off the glass and in to tie the game at 53-53 with seven seconds to play.
Stevensville missed a pair of free-throws with 2.1 seconds to play, and Central could not get a shot off at the horn to force overtime.
Central took a 56-55 lead in overtime before Stevensville scored five straight to take four-point advantage and forced Central head coach Quinn Carter to call a timeout to 2:20 to go in the extra session.
Stevensville pushed the lead out to seven points as time expired, as the scrappy Maroons fell to the Yellowjackets.
Claire Hutchinson led the Yellowjackets with 18 points. Dawsyn Brewer added 13.
Anderson and Drew each had eight points for the Maroons.
Central hosts Dillon in a basketball doubleheader on Thursday at the Maroon Activities Center. The girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The Yellowjackets will travel to East Helena on Tuesday evening.
