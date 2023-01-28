BILLINGS — Layla Baumann figures she’s 100% back health-wise from a July shoulder surgery to repair a torn shoulder capsule and frayed labrum suffered when she tried to get through a screen playing summer ball.
A bit out of sync, though? Yes, though the surgery on her left shoulder is her non-shooting one, Baumann admits she’s still trying to find a groove, even after hitting two 3-pointers in Billings West’s 52-37 win over Billings Central Saturday afternoon at the West High gym.
Baumann scored all 12 of her team-high points in the first half.
“My shot was a little rusty at the beginning of the season,” Baumann said. “But it’s starting to come back.”
Baumann, a 5-foot-9 senior guard who is headed to Montana State Billings for hoops, is perhaps Class AA’s premier 3-point shooter. In the past two seasons, she made 57 of 112 attempts, a .509 clip.
As she mentioned, this year hasn’t been the same, so far. In fact, Saturday’s two 3-pointers doubled her season output in the eight games she’s played. (Baumann missed the first two games still recovering from surgery).
But her limited 3-point shooting isn’t just injury-related. It’s role-related. This season Baumann has been asked to play point guard more than she ever has instead of being the spot-up shooter she’s used to portraying.
The result is Baumann is averaging a career-high 3.5 assists per game, which ranked her fifth in AA going into Saturday’s game. Which is all cool to Baumann.
“I love it,” she said. “Assists are awesome, and I like leading the team in that. It just feels good when I pass it to a teammate and they hit one. It feels like I created that one.”
West coach Charlie Johnson said the Bears are fortunate Baumann has taken to her new role so well.
“She just wants to win,” he said. “It’s her senior year and she just wants to put a (championship) banner up.”
Saturday wasn’t much of a banner day for West, Class AA’s top-ranked team, nor Central, the No. 3 team in Class A.
The Golden Bears’ size advantage created problems for the Rams, and, on the other hand, Central’s scrappiness took some getting used to by the Bears, who received 11 points from Sydney Pierce and 10 points from Halle Haber.
A 21-8 West run over the course of the entire second quarter and half of the third pretty much sealed the win for the Bears, who improved to 9-1 overall and enter the second half of their Eastern AA conference schedule next week 7-0 in the league and on an eight-game winning streak.
Johnson said he reminded his team Saturday to look ahead, not behind.
“I told them good job, you’re first-half champs, pop the champagne, first half of the season you did a good job,” Johnson said. “Now it’s a new season, we’ll see everyone again and we’ll see what adjustments are made on all sides. For us, it just goes back to getting better at the little things.”
The Bears have one of the top defenses in AA, and it made life difficult for the Rams, who scored a season-low in points. Coming off an important win Friday against conference-foe Hardin, Central made more 3-pointers (5) than 2-point baskets (4) against the Bears.
While playing against the Bears' size was a challenge, Rams coach Jetton Ailes thought her team could have done things better.
“They’re long, so they’re going to alter your shots, and that’s no secret,” said Ailes, whose team slipped to 9-2. “We still have to find ways to put the basketball in the hole. But credit to our girls for lacing them up and giving them a run for their money.”
Kamryn Reinker scored 13 points to lead the Rams, who were able to whittle a 21-point deficit to 12 early in the fourth. Jessa Larson added 10 points.
