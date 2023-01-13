BILLINGS — Lauren Dull knew the halftime locker room for she and her Billings Central girls basketball teammates was going to be uncomfortable.

“We knew we were going to get a talking to,” was how the senior put it.

Which, when Jetton Ailes was relayed that bit of information, a big smile crossed the face of the Rams coach.

“I guess that’s a testament to me having high expectations,” Ailes said, still smiling.

There were plenty of reasons for the Rams to smile Friday night, not least of which was their ability to live up to Ailes’ expectations, at least in the second half.

After surrendering the final seven points of a back-and-forth opening half, top-ranked Billings Central took control of the game and beat No. 4 Laurel 64-49 in a battle of unbeaten teams at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Rams freshman Kamryn Reinker broke a 33-33 tie with 4:06 left in the third quarter, and Billings Central never trailed again. This matchup of traditional rivals had a little more at stake than in the series’ most recent history.

“I just feel like we weren’t really playing our game in the first half,” said Dull, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter. “I think we were just playing a little timid, on our heels, and weren’t realizing what our true potential was.”

Speaking of true potential, even the Rams aren’t sure what that is yet. The Rams have veteran players in new positions, other upperclassmen receiving more playing time than in years past, and freshmen like Reinker (a team-high 16 points) and Annika Stergar (six points) blending right in.

Ruby Gray, a senior who missed last season with a knee injury, scored eight of her 11 points in the first half to help keep the Rams in the game to that point.

There are likely plenty of observers outside of the Rams’ bubble that didn’t expect the team to be undefeated at 7-0 at this point in the season.

“There’s a long way to go,” Ailes said, “but the best thing for me is this is a group that has a very, very high ceiling and have continually proved that we’re going to raise the bar and respond the right way every time.”

Laurel’s own unbeaten start was aided by a defense that had allowed more than 50 points just once, and an offense that hadn’t scored fewer than 53 points.

But foul trouble (this season’s leading scorer Alyse Aby fouled out early in the fourth, and defensive stalwart Mya Maack did the same later in the quarter) didn’t help matters for the Locomotives (7-1) against the Rams.

Laurel coach Buddy Windy Boy made no excuses following a second half where his team was outscored 42-20.

“We had our run at the end of the second quarter and (the Rams) had their run in the third quarter and kind of took it,” he said. “We just weren’t able to respond the way we wanted to.

“You can have any excuse you want, but when you’re not rebounding or controlling the ball with your defense, that’s not much else that’s going to go right for you.”

Kaiya Graves led the Locomotives with 12 points. Emma Timm finished with 11.

The Rams were largely a question mark at the beginning of the season. But then they opened the schedule with a win over two-defending state champion Havre, beat a challenging Miles City squad by two points and now have a notch in a top-5 contest.

And that’s what is comforting to the Rams.

“All these people that I’m playing with and that are on the bench are my best friends,” Dull said. “Just having that camaraderie is amazing, and you can really tell on the floor that our camaraderie shows.”

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

