RONAN — The Dillon Beavers jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the first quarter against the Hamilton Broncs Friday night in the Western A divisional tournament, but the Broncs quickly gained their composure to take a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Hamilton Broncs vs Dillon Beavers

Hamilton Broncs senior Layne Kearns gets fouled Friday night at the Western A Divisional Tournament in Ronan against the Dillon Beavers.

In the second quarter, the Broncs looked like they were going to take this one away, but the Beavers crept back into the game and pulled ahead 28-26 at the half.

Hamilton Broncs vs Dillon Beavers

Hamilton Broncs senior Taryn Searle shoots the ball Friday night against the Dillon Beavers in the Western A Divisional Tournament in Ronan.
Load comments