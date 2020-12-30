HELENA — Last season after Helena Capital and Billings West shared the Class AA girls state championship, each team got a trophy.
And each team had the same thing engraved: state champions.
There was no mention of the shared championship and hopefully, come mid-March, a team will be able to raise the trophy all on its own.
As far as who that could be? Let's take a look ahead at the 2021 Class AA girls basketball season.
Class AA girls basketball
2019-20 champions: Helena Capital and Billings West
2020-21 storylines
In each classification, there are two defending state champions and technically, two teams with the opportunity to win two in a row.
However, of the two reigning champions, there is a disparity in terms of the production returning.
The Bruins (22-1) return two all-state performers in Dani Bartsch, a Lady Griz signee, and twin sister Paige Bartsch, who was the only player in Class AA girls hoops to average a double-double last season (13.9 ppg, 10 rpg). Paige was also second in Class AA in blocks (3.57).
Dani was also productive across the board and ranked in the top 10 in points, rebounds, steals, assists and blocks per game. Additionally, the Bruins return starting point guard Jaymee Sheridan and sharpshooter Mara McGinley, who was second in Class AA in 3-point field goals last season (48).
West, the other co-champion, graduated 74 percent of its offensive production from the 2019-20 squad and that includes Willa Albrecht, Maddie Albrecht and Mackenzie Rask, the top three scorers for the Golden Bears last season.
Yet, Charlie Johnson doesn't have a cupboard that's bare and West returns two key contributors from last season in Kendell Ellis and Kaitlin Grossman.
Ellis is a 6-foot-1 senior who averaged just under five points a game last season. She and Grossman will be counted on to take big leaps, along with sophomore Layla Baumann, who scored 4.9 points and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.
Also, on the Eastern side of things, CMR will look to make noise again, but like West, will need to replace some key starters but does feature Lauren Lindseth. Another perennial East contender, Bozeman, will be without Addy Ekstrom, Class AA's top-3 point shooter a year ago after she was injured during soccer.
Bozeman and CMR each made state last season, however, another Billings team, Skyview, which also made state a year ago behind the stellar play of Brooke Berry, could be the biggest threat to West in the Eastern AA.
Following a 10-14 record, the Falcons return every player on their roster and Berry, who averaged 16.1 points last season, is the top returning scorer in the state. Allie Montague is another name to watch for the Falcons this season.
Yet, the Western AA, which had three teams advance to the semifinals a year ago, should be the stronger division again led by not only Capital, but Missoula Hellgate and Sentinel too.
Hellgate, which lost to Capital in the semifinals last year, is led by Bailee Sayler (14.5 ppg), one of the better scorers in Class AA. She's a junior and paces a Knights team that graduated just one player from last season and also features Addy Heaphy, Lauren Dick and Alex Covil, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, who averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in her inaugural high school season.
Across town, Missoula Sentinel will have to overcome the loss of Lexi Deden, who was the leading scorer in Class AA last year and is playing now at Montana State. But with Deden being the only loss personnel wise, overcoming her departure should be much easier.
Challis Westwater, Brooke Stayner and Jayden Salisbury combined to average just over 24 points last season, which was about half of Sentinel's average. The Spartans were a semifinalist, just like the Knights and bowed out to Billings West at state, so they are another obvious contender.
Beyond those top three teams, Glacier will be looking for a return trip to state but will have to replace the graduated Aubrie Rademacher, yet returns Ellie Keller and Emma Anderson.
Helena High is another team to keep an eye out for in the Western AA. Kylie Lantz, Brooke Ark and Liz Heuiser all return to a team that was one win away from reaching state. But the Bengals will have a new head coach in Ben Dudek, who is taking over for Eric Peterson, who won three state titles in seven years.
The Class AA girls basketball season will get underway next Thursday.
