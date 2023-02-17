HELENA — Capital’s girl’s basketball team now stands all alone in third place in the Western AA standings after beating Helena High 37-28 in the Bears Den on Friday night.

The Bruins wanted some payback, having suffered a 15-point loss at the hands of the Bengals not quite a month ago.

Jada Clarkson vs. Helena High

Helena Capital senior Jada Clarkson scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in the Bruins' 37-28 win over Helena High on Friday night. Capital seniors combined to score 30 of the team's 37 points in the victory.
Alex Bullock vs. Helena Capital 2

Helena High's Alex Bullock scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Bengals' 37-28 loss to Helena Capital on Friday night.
Avery Kraft vs. Helena Capital

Helena High junior Avery Kraft scored scored seven of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 37-28 loss to Helena Capital on Friday night.
Kayla Almquist vs. Helena High

Helena Capital senior Kayla Almquist scored a game-high 12 points, on 4-for-7 shooting, in the Bruins' 37-28 crosstown win over Helena High on Friday night.

