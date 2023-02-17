HELENA — Capital’s girl’s basketball team now stands all alone in third place in the Western AA standings after beating Helena High 37-28 in the Bears Den on Friday night.
The Bruins wanted some payback, having suffered a 15-point loss at the hands of the Bengals not quite a month ago.
“We just played with a lot of grit,” Bruins head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “I think our mental toughness was better, too. We came in focused – the players wanted a little redemption. They were super focused all week in practice.”
For a group of four Bruin seniors, there is no better feeling to be had in the regular-season than hearing the final buzzer sound on a victorious final home crosstown win.
“Our coach told us to take it out on the court and don’t leave anything behind,” senior Megan Swanson said.
“Last crosstown they beat us and we were like, ‘gotta even the playing field. We wanna win.’”
Capital’s seniors showed up in a big way Friday.
Jada Clarkson scored 10 points in her return to the crosstown lineup after missing the first installment with an injury. Swanson added eight points and six rebounds, all while defending Helena High’s leading scorer Alex Bullock.
“I thought Megan was phenomenal,” Garcin-Forba said. “She was on the ground, she was making tough plays. When Brooklyn Brisko came in – I think we just had two really solid [post] defenders.”
“Megan was everywhere tonight. She played so hard and she adjusted to the game plan and executed it so well.”
Swanson said she worked on her footwork all week in preparation for guarding the post, understanding how important slowing Bullock down was to the Bruins’ game plan.
Bullock scored seven points, on 3-for-14 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds for Helena High.
The struggles Capital had in the first crosstown game – scoring only 28 points – were replicated by Helena High on Friday.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Bengals had scored just 13 points. Seven of those came in the game’s first eight minutes, and even with a 15-point fourth quarter, Helena High still only managed a season-low 28 points.
“They’re a really good team and they do what they do really well,” Bengals head coach Ben Dudek said. “We had a really difficult time just getting into our action and making sure that we stayed in it.”
“We got uncharacteristic in that way a little bit, which caused us to struggle offensively.”
Avery Kraft scored seven points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-high nine.
Helena High shot just 22 percent (11-for-50) from the field in a game in which both teams failed to eclipse 35 percent shooting.
Kayla Almquist led the Bruins with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting. It was her 3-pointer that gave Capital its biggest lead of the game – 14 points – early in the fourth quarter.
Swanson connected on a triple soon thereafter, seemingly stalling an 8-4 Helena High spurt and quelling any comeback notions.
“It’s a big thing, especially getting toward the end of our season,” Almquist said of the win. “We’ve only got one more [home] game left, and honestly, [this is] more important because it’s with these girls.”
“[We had] a lot of communication and we had a lot of confidence, not just in ourselves, but in our teammates. I think we communicated well and we put each other in scoring positions.”
All told, Capital seniors scored 30 of the Bruins’ 37 points in the victory.
“I think this was a senior game,” Garcin-Forba said. “Jada with 10, Megan with eight, Kayla with 12 – they led us tonight in so many ways. I think it was a great way for them to finish the regular-season crosstown [series] and get a little redemption.”
Helena High, a team that had won seven of its last nine games overall and six of its last eight conference games, slipped to 7-5 in Western AA contests with the loss.
A road game against Butte and Senior Night against Missoula Sentinel wraps up the Bengals’ schedule.
“I think [Friday] was a little bit of a step back to the beginning of the year [with] how we were playing offensively, but I still like where we’re at,” Dudek said. “I still like the kids’ focus and I’m still very excited for the rest of the season.”
Capital, now 8-4 in conference play, goes on the road against Sentinel before hosting Butte next Saturday to end the regular-season.
