HELENA — Catch the inbounds pass, dribble, look up at the clock, dribble, absorb the defender’s contact, celebrate with teammates.

That’s what Helena Capital senior Jada Clarkson did within the 4.7 seconds of the Bruins’ 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.

Jada Clarkson vs. Missoula Big Sky

Helena Capital's Jada Clarkson scored a team-high 15 points, including the game-winning three-point play with under two seconds on the clock, in the Bruins' 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.

Helena Capital beat Missoula Big Sky 44-41 on Saturday afternoon behind Jada Clarkson's game-winning three-point play with under two seconds on the clock. Clarkson paced the Bruins with 15 points and six rebounds.
Megan Swanson vs. Big Sky

Helena Capital's Megan Swanson scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Bruins' 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments