HELENA — Catch the inbounds pass, dribble, look up at the clock, dribble, absorb the defender’s contact, celebrate with teammates.
That’s what Helena Capital senior Jada Clarkson did within the 4.7 seconds of the Bruins’ 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.
Needing to break a 41-41 tie, Clarkson slid off the back-court screen from Megan Swanson and raced to mid-court where she caught the inbounds pass from Kathryn Emmert.
Clarkson did the rest, driving into the lane and converting a game-winning three-point play for Capital’s ninth victory of the season.
“Just tried to be creative and see if we could get the ball into one of our best players’ hands,” Bruins head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of the timeout preceding Clarkson’s heroics. “I thought Megan set a great screen, Jada did a good job setting that up.”
“To be able to get a shot off – you could see her looking at the clock to make sure she could get there. Just a great finish.”
“I didn’t know how fast I could go, so I had to see if I had enough time and decide [what to do],” Clarkson said. “I had to see if my other teammates were open, too, because I knew I had two other girls right behind…I was just trying to get the best shot we could find.”
Clarkson scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds in her second game back from injury.
Capital’s first and final possessions with Clarkson in the game Saturday resulted in the senior drawing and converting and-one layups.
“I thought she came out and played really aggressively,” Garcin-Forba said. “She was hunting scoring opportunities and making really good reads. It’s a big deal being able to have her back in our rotation, just to be able to fill some of those scoring voids.”
Big Sky had its chance to knock off No. 3-ranked Capital.
Sophomore Kadynce Couture supplied two field goals, one off a steal, to tie the contest at 41-41 with under a minute to play.
Capital missed a go-ahead 3-pointer, giving the Eagles just under 25 seconds to work with.
Couture, with the ball in her hands, the clock running under 10 seconds, and Capital’s Swanson in her face, traveled, setting up the Bruins’ last gasp.
“We had talked about not letting somebody get behind [on the inbounds play] there at the end, and that’s exactly what happened,” Eagles head coach Travis Williams said. “That’s basically the only way we lose that game, unless they hit a desperation shot.”
“We’re a young team, we’re learning on the fly. Sometimes you have to learn those tough lessons throughout the course of a game and sometimes it comes in a loss.”
Couture scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals in the loss.
Avory DeCoite added 14 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists for the Eagles.
After losing to Capital by 15 points on their home court roughly a month ago, the Eagles erased Bruin leads of nine, seven and six points to force the game to be decided in the final seconds.
“We knew you really have to work hard to score [against Capital],” Williams said. “They’re really patient offensively, so that cuts down on the number of possessions. That’s kinda what we were expecting coming in.”
“I thought we started to make plays. We had a few stretches where we went into some lulls, but it seemed like we bounced back every time and found a way to make some plays.”
Swanson scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds for Capital in the win.
Gracie Mockel and Emmert each chipped in six.
With the win, Capital improves to 9-3 overall and 6-3 in conference play. Big Sky drops to 6-7 and 3-6 in Western AA contests.
“It was exciting for us,” Clarkson said of the win. “We went to Hellgate and lost two nights ago, so coming back home and getting a win is a really good feeling for all of us.”
