BILLINGS — It took 18 years for Pete Senger to get his way back to another high school basketball head coaching position.

He learned a lot along the way and noted that he found himself better off for it. But his new job leading the girls hoops program at Billings Senior — after his hiring was made official via an email from Billings Public Schools activities and athletics director Mark Wahl on Tuesday morning — will test all that he's learned over the years.

Senger, a Billings Central and Rocky Mountain College grad who had previously been the junior varsity girls coach at Senior in 2019-20 under former coach Connor Silliker, will take over the Broncs' program after Silliker resigned this offseason to take over the soon-to-be vacant activities coordinator position at the school.

Last a head coach with Shepherd's boys basketball program from 2003-05, Senger eventually stepped down and opted to instead take an assistant role with the Mustangs under former head coach Joe Bies for over a decade.

Senger arrived at Senior in a teaching role in 2017, coached the Broncs' boys sophomore team for two seasons and eventually found his way to Silliker's staff for a year, ultimately leading the program himself after Silliker's departure.

"It was all a matter of opportunity for me," Senger told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Tuesday afternoon. "Head coaching opportunities don't come around very often, and I got to a point after being an assistant for so long that I wanted to just run my own program and see how my philosophies would work. This kind of led me to the position right now.

"I've learned to just watch the game more and see where changes need to be made and (those) really quick in-game adjustments that are always needed when you're coaching basketball. I've been fortunate enough to be around some great coaches and coach underneath them ... those guys really have instilled my coaching philosophies and the way I do things."

Senger will take over a program which, under four seasons with Silliker at the helm, went 38-44 overall and most notably made a run to the Class AA state semifinals in 2021-22. The Broncs went 8-13 a year ago with a squad that only had two seniors, one of which — recent Long Beach State commit Lauren Cummings — was an All-State selection.

Senior and Senger will be working on trying to lessen the current gap between it and the other two BPS schools, West and Skyview, which won the state title and finished third, respectively, at this past season's state tourney.

But with a core group of returners and Senger amped up to get to work with them, Senior girls hoops will aim to start its new era off strong in the winter.

And for Senger, such a chance to take the reins of a program again has been a long time in the making.

"The kids, they are fabulous," Senger said. "They're open to wanting to get better and being competitive every single time they step on the floor, so that's what excites me, is their desire to do that.

"They did have a young team, and the hope is to continue improving and developing those skills. ... We've got to just work on improving every single week. Not give up, not get down, just realize that we have areas that we can improve on, and we will."