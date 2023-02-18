Billings West girls basketball vs. Billings Senior

Billings West's Layla Baumann dribbles down the court during a game against Billings Senior at the West gym on Saturday. Baumann, who West coach Charlie Johnson calls Agent Zero, scored 16 points in the Golden Bears' 74-46 win.

BILLINGS — Her nickname is Agent Zero, but at this time of year Billings West’s Layla Baumann turns into something like a masked marvel.

Not by her choice, of course. Baumann showed up for Saturday afternoon’s home contest against Billings Senior wearing a protective face mask, courtesy of an elbow to the nose while diving for a loose ball against Billings Skyview earlier in the week.

Billings Senior's Kienna Gillespie contests a shot by Billings West's Kourtney Grossman during Saturday's game at the West gym.
Billings Senior's Abby Thompson keeps the ball away from Billings West's Maria Ackerman at the Golden Dome on Saturday.

