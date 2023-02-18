Billings West's Layla Baumann dribbles down the court during a game against Billings Senior at the West gym on Saturday. Baumann, who West coach Charlie Johnson calls Agent Zero, scored 16 points in the Golden Bears' 74-46 win.
BILLINGS — Her nickname is Agent Zero, but at this time of year Billings West’s Layla Baumann turns into something like a masked marvel.
Not by her choice, of course. Baumann showed up for Saturday afternoon’s home contest against Billings Senior wearing a protective face mask, courtesy of an elbow to the nose while diving for a loose ball against Billings Skyview earlier in the week.
It was toward the end of last year’s regular season that Baumann suffered a broken nose during a game, requiring her to don the mask for the first time and wear it for about three weeks.
Following Saturday’s 74-46 win over the Broncs, Baumann was unsure how long she’d be masked this time. She hasn’t found out if her nose is broken or not, so Saturday's use was largely a precaution.
"The Senior game is always physical," Baumann said. "So (the trainer) had me put it on."
Baumann scored eight first-quarter points on her way to a team-high 16 as West never trailed.
She hit a couple 3-pointers on the day, which, in previous seasons was her forte, though an off-season shoulder injury has hindered her accuracy from distance. But she collected most of her points around the basket, thanks to eagle-eyed teammates who spotted the 5-foot-9 Baumann freely finding open spaces in the Broncs’ defense with her off-the-ball movement.
West coach Charlie Johnson calls Baumann Agent Zero because she reminds him of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who, like Baumann, wore a 0 jersey number and was a prolific 3-point shooter.
Baumann, who has signed to play for Montana State Billings next season, has led the Bears in scoring three of the last four games, and Saturday's 16 points tied her season high.
“You know what you’re going to get from her every night,” Johnson said. “So I don’t have to worry about Agent Zero.”
Megan Voegele added 11 points and Sydney Pierce, Elle Stock and Kourtney Grossman combined for 26 points for the Bears.
Lauren Cummings paced the Broncs with 18 points.
It’s been a season of starts and stops for the Broncs, who opened the year with five consecutive losses before winning four straight. Since then it’s been a matter of trading wins and losses as the Broncs fell to 7-10 overall and 7-6 in the Eastern AA.
With one game left in the regular season, Senior sits fourth in the conference.
“We know this isn’t the end of the world,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “We still have another game to play (and the Eastern AA Divisional). It’s just about focusing on us, honing in on some of the little things. The scoreboard shows it was a culmination of a lot of little things that we didn’t buckle down on.”
Despite Thursday’s loss at Skyview, a game in which West was outscored 44-17 in the second half, the top-ranked Bears are in control of the league with a 12-1 record (14-2 overall). Still, Baumann said, it was important for the Bears to bounce back.
“I think we definitely used that as motivation,” she said. “It sucks, ending (a game) that way, but our team the next day bounced back. We were all texting each other, hyping each other up for what comes next.”
As for what happens next for Baumann and the mask, we'll see.
“I seem to play better in it,” she said with a smile. “So ….”
1 of 8
Billings West girls basketball vs. Billings Senior
Billings Senior's Lauren Cummings dribbles down the court during a game against Billings West at Billings West High School on Saturday.
