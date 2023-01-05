HELENA — One player doesn't always make a difference, but when that player is Missoula Hellgate's Alex Covill, the difference tends to be pretty big.
And not just because she's 6-foot-6.
The Washington State commit has elite size, yes. However, her domination of the Helena Capital Bruins was about more than that as she poured in 21 points, made 8-of-9 free throws, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked seven shots in a 50-44 win for the Knights (2-2, 1-0) over previously unbeaten Capital (3-1, 0-1).
"It's amazing (to have her back)," Missoula Hellgate head coach Maddie Keast said after the win of Covill who missed two games with an injury. "I think people see that Alex is a dominant, physical player, but I think what really sets her apart is the leadership and the tenacity she brings every day. It's been a real pleasure to coach her and get to see the work she does behind the scenes every day."
"Of course, it also helps to get more points and rebounds," Keast added with a grin.
Covill certainly did that. In the first quarter alone, she scored eight points and blocked three shots as the Knights stormed out of the gates and grabbed a 14-4 lead on the Bruins in Helena on Thursday night.
"I think their (Hellgate) aggressiveness was the difference," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "Especially in the first quarter. If we have a different first quarter, I think the outcome looks a little bit different at the end."
While Covill helped set the tone early for the Knights, she wasn't alone as Chloe Larsen also had a big night including a couple of 3-pointers in the first half that allowed the Knights to build a 26-18 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Capital quickly cut the lead to six points but Covill responded with a bucket inside and a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to push the lead back to 11.
'Not many 6-foot-6 kids can hit the stretch three," Keast said. "That's a nice little back-pocket trick to have, but I think everybody stepped up though."
That they did including Shannon Kane who pitched in with seven points for Hellgate including a clutch 3-pointer late that was needed to hold off a Capital run. Kayla Almquist started it when the Bruins fell behind 31-20. The CHS senior reeled off eight in a row and hit two triples to get CHS back within three and after three quarters, Hellgate's lead was just 35-31.
Capital pulled even a couple minutes into the final stanza, after a hoop by Taylor Sayers and then a steal and score from Katie Sheridan. Yet, Hellgate grabbed the lead back on a free throw and then Kane's triple pushed the advantage to four before Covill tacked on an old-fashioned 3-point play that felt like the final dagger in a 50-44 win.
"We felt like we had a curse here," Covill said of winning at Capital. "But we broke that tonight and it feels amazing. It's the best feeling ever."
After the Bruins and Knights met in the state championship game in 2021, as well as in the state tournament in 2019 and 2020, there's no shortage of history between the two. In fact, CHS was the only team to defeat Hellgate in conference play last season, with the win coming at the Bears Den.
This time around, Covill and the Knights emerged victorious and her seven blocks, which could be a career high she said, were a driving force behind a stellar defensive effort for Hellgate.
"They won state against us a couple of years ago," The Washington State commit said. "And that was a hard loss but to beat them on their own home floor, it feels great."
In addition to 21 points from Covill, Larsen finished with 18 points and six rebounds of her own for Hellgate. Almquist was the high scorer for Capital with 14. Sayers added nine and Jada Clarkson wound up with eight.
Capital will travel to Missoula to take on Big Sky on Saturday. Hellgate will be home against Helena High.
"I told the girls, it's game one in (the Western AA) conference," Garcin-Forba said. "Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season and at the end of the day, this is not the end of the world for us. It's an opportunity to grow and we need to make sure we don't make it bigger than it is."
