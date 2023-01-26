GREAT FALLS – Ashlyn Jones doesn’t have to score 20 points every game for the Great Falls High girls basketball team to win games.
But on some nights, that’s exactly what needs to happen.
On Thursday night before about 1,800 fans at Bison Fieldhouse, the 5-foot-6 senior guard tallied 25 points — about 10 above her season average — and that was just enough firepower to secure a 52-47 triumph over rival Great Falls CMR.
“We like to give Ashlyn as much help as we can,” said veteran Bison coach Jerry Schmitz, whose team improved to 4-3 in Eastern AA play at the midpoint of the conference season.
“We would like to be more balanced,” he added. “Against Bozeman (last week) we had four girls in double figures and Ashlyn had only 10, but she’s a real good players and good players do what they have to do.”
What Jones had to do Thursday was score 11 points in the final quarter, rallying the Bison from a 32-28 deficit. Jones and Kyesha Farmer combined for three straight baskets early in the fourth, then Dylan Simonson sank a 3-pointer to give CMR its last lead at 35-34 with 4:54 to play.
Jones responded with a 3-ball of her own, followed by field goals from Dani Senger and Abby MacDonald. Senger added four more foul shots in the final minute to keep the Bison in front.
CMR coach Haley Vining said she was mostly satisfied with her team’s defense on Jones the first half.
“She got some points (eight) the first quarter but we adjusted the second quarter (held her to three). But we couldn’t contain her the third and fourth and that cost us,” said Vining, whose team dropped to 2-5 in league play.
The Rustlers got a solid game from 5-11 junior Macie Wheeler, who scored nine of her team-high 13 points the first half. Simonson and Kylie Henderson combined for 11 of the Rustlers’ 18 points in the fourth period, when the team connected on four 3-pointers. It wasn’t enough to overcome chilly shooting the first 24 minutes.
“We work on shooting a lot in practice but we’re not the kind of team that’s going to win 100-90,” said Vining. “Our defense is going to have to carry us.”
Senger finished with 12 points for the Bison, and also played a strong game on defense and on the boards.
“I’m happy with the 4-3 start,” said Schmitz, whose team didn’t qualify for the state AA tournament last season. “We’ve got to get better the second half of the season.”
The Electric City schools are idle this weekend but play host to Billings Skyview and Billings Senior next week.
