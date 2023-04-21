BILLINGS — Billings West assistant girls basketball coach Jason Amundsen has been promoted to be the Golden Bears' new head coach, per an email from School District 2 activities and athletic director Mark Wahl on Thursday afternoon.

Amundsen had served on former coach Charlie Johnson's staff for the past nine seasons, helping lead West to this past season's Class AA state championship along with a co-championship in the pandemic-shelved 2020 tournament.

Prior to West, Amundsen had prior stops as the head girls coach at Glendive and as an assistant for the Rocky Mountain College women's team under former coach Brian Henderson.

"Jason has done an outstanding job during his time at West High," Wahl wrote in his release, "and we look forward to working with him as he works to continue the strong tradition of West High Girls Basketball."

