BILLINGS — Lauren Cummings is going against conventional thinking, which is OK by her.
She’s been pretty much doing that all along, from her days playing football in the Billings Senior High School program to pitching in the Billings American Legion baseball program.
Now, she’s got another bold project in mind.
“I’m just taking a bet on myself,” Cummings said Tuesday after practice with the Broncs' girls basketball team. “I’ve grown up always betting on myself, knowing that I don’t want to settle for anything.”
With just three weeks left in her high school basketball career, Cummings has yet to commit to a college basketball program. Her plan: Wait for the upcoming women’s basketball transfer portal window to shake out and see what’s available in terms of college opportunities.
It’s an interesting move in this day and age, to say the least.
The NCAA launched its transfer portal in the fall of 2018, and while it was introduced to help college athletes find better program fits, it’s also had an effect on the recruitment of high school athletes.
College athletes essentially re-open their recruitment by entering their names into the transfer portal. Once the transfer window opens, coaches from other schools can contact players in the database to gauge their interest in a campus visit or their willingness to accept a scholarship.
Most anecdotal stories suggest the transfer portal is hurting high school athletes by forcing them to commit earlier rather than later. The theories suggest the transfer portal puts more of a "win now" burden on college coaches, who are thus less willing to sign high school players and wait for them to develop.
Cummings is taking the opposite approach. She said she’s had up to 40 offers from ranging from NCAA Division I programs all the way down to the junior college level.
But in her mind, she hasn’t found a fit. So, she’ll wait for the fallout to settle from this next open portal window, which runs from March 13 to May 11, and see what’s out there. It’ll require a lot of work from her, but it’s work she said she’s willing to do.
Things like putting together highlights packages, sending emails and letters; she's researched what possible coaching changes might be coming up.
“The more you put in,” she said succinctly, “the more you get out.”
Broncs coach Connor Silliker has pretty much gotten the most that he could expect to get out of Cummings this season. Though Cummings, a 6-foot guard, has seen varsity minutes since her freshman season, this is her first as being the centerpiece of the Broncs, who have just one other senior on the roster in Kendra Lein.
Cummings is the focal point of opposing team’s scouting reports, and she’s responded by being a top-10 scorer and rebounder in Class AA. She averages 16.0 points per game (good for fifth) and 8.5 rebounds (which ranks eighth). She’s recorded double-doubles in each of her last two games.
To Silliker, the rebounding average from the guard position is the most impressive number, and the number most indicative of Cummings.
“It just speaks volumes to the type of motor that she has, and the motivation that she has to go get second-chance opportunities for the team and get extra opportunities at the basket,” he said. “There’s other ways that she’s finding to impact games for us that allow her to still be productive even though she’s heavily keyed upon.”
Cummings started playing football in fifth grade and was a quarterback and place-kicker for the Broncs at the sub-varsity level her freshman year. She also pitched and played centerfield for the Post 4 Blue team, a lower-tier squad associated with the Billings Royals, but gave up both those sports her sophomore year, deciding it was time to focus on basketball and her future.
That future is still unsettled, though the time for a decision looms closer every day. The ultimate goal for Cummings is to be able to play basketball post-college and, after that, give back to the game by coaching and helping younger players.
She’s already on that second path. She’s conducted free youth basketball camps for elementary-aged boys and girls to raise money to help cover enrollment costs for kids in need of financial assistance to compete in UPWARD basketball this fall.
For now, though, Cummings is focused on helping take the Broncs (7-10 overall) as far as they can go. Then she’ll have the time — and hopefully the knowledge — to make the decision that will send her on the first fork of her journey.
Cummings said she’s been recruited since her sophomore year, and that over the course of the past three seasons, she’s been in contact with a long list of coaches who have either offered her a roster spot directly or have steered her to another program.
Still, how many of those spots will remain open once the transfer portal closes the middle of May? There are no guarantees that the offers she has in hand now will be there in a couple months.
“It makes me a little nervous, but I just know things will work out in the end,” Cummings said. “I know there’s a path set for me out there, but I just didn’t want to jump the gun on something I wasn’t for sure set on.”
Yes, Cummings is betting on herself. And Silliker, for one, isn’t betting against her. Ego isn’t at play here, he said. Cummings is simply is looking for the best fit, even if it means starting out with a junior college program.
“I admire her for that,” Silliker said. “Whatever path she does choose to go down, when it arrives, she’ll be ready for it, you can be rest assured.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.