BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Lauren Cummings, a Class AA all-state selection for the Broncs a season ago, has signed to play women's basketball at the Division I level with Long Beach State (California), per a news release from the school last week.

Cummings, a 6-foot guard, averaged 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last year for Senior, which went 8-13 overall. The Broncs most notably went to the Class AA state semifinals in 2022 during Cummings' junior year, when she was picked to that year's honorable mention all-tournament team.

“I chose Cal State Long Beach for many reasons," Cummings said to 406mtsports.com. "Coach Amy (Wright) is building a special and unique program in Long Beach and I knew after my visit on campus with her that it was the right fit."

Cummings is Wright's first recruit at LBSU, being hired last month from an assistant coaching job at Oklahoma to lead the program after previous coach Jeff Cammon was hired by Saint Mary's.

The school, which has its athletic programs referred to as just the Beach, saw its women's basketball team go 23-10 last season with a 17-3 record in Big West Conference play and its season end in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

Cummings will be the second in her family to play college hoops in California as her sister and fellow former Bronc, Allie Cummings, plays for Division II Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego.