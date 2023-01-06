BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview girls basketball team broke the sport down into one of its simplest terms Friday night.
Wait for Breanna Williams to settle in and seal her defender on the low block, then pass the ball inside.
“I mean, you know, when you have a player like Breanna, you should be trying to get her the basketball,” Skyview coach Brent Montague deadpanned after his second-ranked Falcons defeated Great Falls CMR 69-28 at the Skyview gym.
Williams, last year’s Class AA state tournament MVP, is getting major college basketball looks from across the country. Friday was an example of why.
The 6-foot-2 junior scored 28 points despite sitting the bench the entire fourth quarter to help the Falcons rebound from a loss to top-ranked Helena Capital just before the Christmas break. Williams had a personal 9-0 run at the start of the third quarter as she seemed to be able to score at will.
“She’s our focal point,” senior guard Charlize Davis said. “Obviously, we all have a super big role on the team, but she’s the thing that drives us. Even if we can take a shot, we always need to look down there for her because there’s no one that can stop her usually.”
The 28 points was a career high for Williams, who upped her scoring average to 19.8 per game. Who knows how many she would have finished with had Skyview needed her or the other starters for the final quarter.
What Williams was concerned about, however, was seeing her team regain some of the intensity she thought might have been missing their last time out nearly three weeks ago against the Bruins.
“I think when we came back from Christmas break we were just itching to get back on the court,” she said. “I think we learned from that loss, and so we just wanted to get back on the court. That kind of translated into all the energy we had the whole game, basically.”
Williams is one of two holdover starters from last year’s state championship team. The other, Alexis Brauer, has been out since the season’s opening game with a leg injury, making contributions from Rae Smart (11 points), Charlize Davis (nine) and Taryn Salveson (eight) all the more important.
The Falcons, who improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Eastern AA, might have a largely different roster than a year ago, but Davis suspects their opponents don’t care.
“We have a huge target on our backs,” she said. “It’s not like everyone is praying for our downfall, but at the same time, they kind of want to see us lose, and I can understand that. But we’re going to go out there and we’re going to work our butts off every single game. Because the effort with this team is never going to lack, that is the one thing I can count on with these girls.”
There again, keeping things simple.
“It was certainly a good night,” Montague said, taking a more serious note than before. “The kids came out with great energy, and that’s kind of been our focus. They rebounded the ball, they shared it, they got it to where it needed to be, and the ball went into the basket for the most part.”
