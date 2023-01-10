BILLINGS — Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson has a handful of scorers that he can count on to score double figures on any given night.
Though Maria Ackerman is a starter for the Golden Bears, she isn’t one of those players. Her four points in Tuesday night’s 75-37 win over Great Falls at the West High gym meant she reached double digits for the season.
But Ackerman, a 5-foot-8 forward, is more than happy to play the role she’s given. Defend, rebound, be a sparkplug and the vocal leader of the Bears.
“All of us contribute in our own ways,” said Ackerman, a team captain who was also West’s soccer goalkeeper this past season, so she knows a thing or two about defense and directing traffic. “And it’s really fun because none of us really care who gets the credit. We just want to look up (at the scoreboard) and see that we’re up by 30 points. That's a really cool atmosphere to be a part of.”
Ackerman’s esprit de corps had a hand in helping the Bears lead from start to finish against the Bison. She sprinted down the floor and took a long pass from Layla Baumann for a layup and West’s second basket of the game, then provided two defensive plays moments later that led directly to four more points.
Then, with 3.4 seconds left in the first quarter, she grabbed an offensive rebound from a teammate’s missed free throw and quickly shuffled the ball to Kourtney Grossman, who beat the buzzer for an 18-3 lead.
“(Ackerman) does a lot of things that hold this team together,” Johnson said. “She will dive for loose balls, there’s nothing she won’t do. If the bus breaks down, she’ll even drive it.”
There were plenty of other drivers for the Bears on Tuesday. Baumann scored a team-high 14 points, Grossman and Sydney Pierce each threw in 13 points and Megan Voegle added 12 to help the Bears score 65 points or more for the third straight game.
Fifth-ranked West improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA. The average margin of victory in the last three games has been 30.3 points.
Great Falls coach Jerry Schmitz conceded that the Bears, who have six players standing 5-10 or taller, were a difficult physical matchup for his Bison, who had just one player, Lauren Kutzler, at that height.
The Bison dropped to 2-4, 1-2 in returning to Billings just two days after they played Senior and Skyview last weekend.
“So as far as that went, our kids were ready to play,” Schmitz said, alluding to the travel schedule. “I liked our effort. We improved tonight, so that’s something that’s going to benefit us as we later in the season.”
Even with the game well in hand, Ackerman, for one, never had any letup. She was the one warning her teammates when the shot clock was winding down or yelling “Shooter!” whenever players like Dani Senger or Ashlyn Jones, who led the Bison with 16 points, had the ball.
Whatever she can do to help win a game, or even finish one out, that’s what she’ll do.
“My role looks a lot different than most basketball players,” Ackerman said. “I just try to be the loudest one and play the best defense and get as many rebounds as I can. I like to be the one that’s scrappy, so I’m OK with not scoring as much as my teammates. I’d rather assist them than score anyways.”
West already has plenty of players who can do that job. And the Bears have at least one who can do some of those other jobs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.