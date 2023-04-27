BILLINGS — Former Bozeman girls basketball player Tailyn Black announced her commitment via Twitter to play college hoops at Rocky Mountain College on Thursday.

Black, a guard for the Hawks, was a second-team Eastern AA all-conference selection last season as she helped lead Bozeman to the Class AA state tournament, being named to its all-tourney team in the process.

"I am very excited to announce my commitment to play basketball for @CoachKellerRMC and @marcellis32," Black wrote in her post, "and further my academic career at Rocky Mountain College. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone else for supporting me! #gobattlinbears💚🐻 @RockyWBB"

Black joins former Jefferson standout Isabella Morris as an in-state recruit for the Battlin' Bears in the Class of 2023. Coach Wes Keller's program went 20-11 overall with a 10-5 record in Frontier Conference play last season, losing in the second round of the NAIA National Championship tournament.