BILLINGS — Breanna Williams has been on the radar of women's college basketball coaches since at least her freshman season at Billings Skyview.
It wasn’t until June 1 of this year, going into her junior season, when coaches could have direct contact with her, though.
That Wednesday was definitely not like any other day for Williams. Can you guess how many notifications she received on her cell phone that day?
Keep in mind, this was after Williams was named the Class AA state-tournament MVP after helping the Falcons win the program’s first state title in March, but before she also became an Under Armor U-16 national champion playing for the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Northwest Blaze (Billings West’s Taylee Chirrick also played on that team, the only two Montanans on a squad that included players from Idaho, Washington and Oregon).
What do you think? Did Williams get 75 notifications on her phone? Higher. 125? Higher. 150? Almost there.
Williams said she received 155 texts, phone calls and other notifications that day.
“Recruiting has been a very, very special experience,” she said earlier this week before a recent practice as the Falcons prepared to open their season — and defense of their title — Friday at home against Missoula Sentinel. “Not many people get the opportunity to be recruited by so many schools. And, in the end, you only get to choose one, so having that many options is a blessing.”
She’s a long way from deciding where she’ll want to play, and if she has two more seasons like her last, who knows how high up the college basketball ladder those options will go.
That’s in Williams’ future. What she’s concentrating on now is how she can best lead the Falcons back into the breach following last season’s championship run.
Playing alongside fiery, determined seniors Brooke Berry, Cami Harris and MG Spotted Bear the last two seasons, Williams found her niche. Of course, it helps that the niche of the 6-foot-2 Williams is simply being a very good and very versatile basketball player: She can handle the ball, has range that includes the 3-pointer, and can outmuscle or out-quick just about anyone on the block.
In short, a matchup problem.
“She’s a nice player to have on your team,” Falcons coach Brent Montague said, a huge, telling grin revealing that he knows he vastly undersold his player.
Williams averaged 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season on 51% shooting from the floor. She upped her scoring average when it mattered most, putting in 18.3 points per game in the Falcons’ three state-tournament wins. Williams punctuated her performance with a 25-point effort on championship night.
Those 25 points came on 7-for-8 shooting from the floor and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, mostly working against Missoula Hellgate’s 6-6 post Alex Covill, herself headed for Washington State.
But that type of production came with other proven scorers on the floor. Now, with Alexis Brauer the only other returning starter, Williams will see it all until others prove they can handle some of the burden: Double teams, triple teams and other assorted junk defenses.
Williams said her parents — Darrel and Cari, basketball players in their own college days — have constantly warned her about what’s coming.
“I’ve been preparing for this,” Williams said. “During these practices, I’ve been trusting my teammates and trying to make the extra pass. They might not realize it, but I’m trying to set them up for success where they’re going to be able to knock down that shot when I’ve got three people on me.”
Somewhere along the way in their 22-2 season, perhaps imperceptibly, the baton was figuratively passed from Berry & Co. to Williams. Rather than being a complimentary player to her teammates, Williams began to exert herself. She said a defining game last season came in a 50-48 win over Billings West, a victory that ended a 20-game losing streak to the Golden Bears.
Shackled by early foul trouble, Williams spent most of the first half on the bench. But she scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, helping Skyview erase what was at one point a 27-14 deficit and turn it into a 42-37 lead.
She finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. And if that wasn’t the de facto point where the team was placed into Williams’ hands, certainly the state tournament, and especially that state championship game, was.
The Falcons are definitely hers to guide now.
“She’s going to have to take her game to another level and the great thing about Breanna, you know, is she’s going to embrace that,” Montague said. “She wants to get better every day. That’s what she’s about and that’s why she’s such a great player. That’s not pressure. That’s just who she is.”
There’s a photo of Williams holding aloft the championship trophy after last season’s win. She’s surrounded by seniors Harris, Berry and Sydney Rude, all of whom have mixed looks on their faces of pure joy and fantastic relief. Four years' worth of emotion and hard work being released in real time.
Not Williams, though. Her face appears set in stone, a picture of determination. Williams said she constantly looks at the Falcons’ lone championship banner that was hung in the school gym last April as “a big motivator.”
“Looking at that (banner), that’s the expectation,” she said. “We should be able to do that again.”
That’s just who she is.
