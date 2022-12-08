BOZEMAN – The Butte Bulldogs travel to Bozeman to take on Gallatin High School for their first game of the 2022-23 season on Friday at 6 p.m.
Butte was 10-12 last season. The Bulldogs played Gallatin last year in their season opener as well and claimed a 54-39 victory. Gallatin was 1-19 last season.
“It is a great opportunity to get a feel for where we’re at with our lineup and what our strengths are as a team,” Butte head coach Bryan Arnston said.
The Bulldogs are without a bulk of their scoring from a season ago and will look to fill those holes this year. Kodie Hoagland, Ashley Olson and Brooke McGrath were the top three scorers last season and are no longer with the team. The trio combined for over 23 points per game.
Laura Rosenleaf is the team’s leading returning scorer. The forward averaged 6.9 points per game along with 9.9 rebounds. Emmarie Richards, who averaged 5.8 points per game, also returns for the Bulldogs.
“Year to year we’re always looking for growth from our younger players, many of them will be stepping into new roles,” Arnston said.
Gallatin also lost multiple key scorers from last season. Avery Walker and Makinlee Naffziger were the two leading scorers last year and neither return. The duo combined for nearly 14 points per game.
Emma Hardman averaged 6.1 points and four rebounds per game and is the team’s leading returning scorer. Aspen Evenson averaged 5.3 points per game and also returns for Gallatin.
With the season just beginning, both teams will be trying to work out the kinks and build toward a successful year.
“As a team, we’re focused on building chemistry,” Arnston said. “I’m really just looking for a good effort from our team and to try to execute some of the things we’ve been working on.”
