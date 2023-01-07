KALISPELL – Following their Friday night game at Glacier, the Butte High School girls’ basketball traveled to Flathead on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs held an eight-point lead in the first half but were unable to rally back from a ten-point deficit in the final quarter as Flathead held off the Bulldogs, 39-36.
Butte shot well in the first quarter, having led by eight points, and led after the first eight minutes, 14-8.
Flathead closed cut the margin to two points with a 13-9 second quarter. Butte led at the halftime break, 23-21.
The Bulldogs held the Bravettes to three points in the third quarter, as Butte led going into the fourth, 32-24.
Flathead roared back to take the lead late in the fourth. However, Butte was unable to get the tying basket in the waning moments.
Butte High will host Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday night.
Flathead will travel to Helena to take on Helena and Capital next weekend.
