BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Belgrade Panthers on Thursday night at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs’ 11-0 run that bridged from the first quarter into the second quarter held up, as Butte picked up their first win of the season with a 48-40 win over the Panthers.
Butte got on the board first, as Laura Rosenleaf converted two free throws seven seconds into the contest.
Belgrade then scored six consecutive points, and the Bulldogs answered the bell with four straight to tie the game at 6-6 with five minutes left in the opening quarter.
Olivia Wegner’s jumper with 2:48 to go in the quarter broke the tie, as the Panthers extended their lead moments later to four.
Rosenleaf hit a pair of free-throws to cap a four-point sprint to re-tie the game at 10-10 with 90 seconds left in the quarter. A couple of Rosenleaf baskets extended the lead, and Taylor Bushman’s buzzer-beating three-pointer from the right elbow of the arc gave the Bulldogs a 17-10 advantage at the end of the period.
The Panthers hit a three-pointer 53 ticks into the second quarter to stop Butte’s 11-0 run.
Rosenleaf took a bounce pass from Dylann Bartoletti, and banked it off the glass and through the hoop the give the Bulldogs a 19-14 lead with six minutes left in the first half.
A steal, dribble and drive to the basket by Emmarie Richards helped Butte close the half with a five-point lead, 27-22.
Rian Ferriter started the scoring in the second half for Butte converting 1-of-2 free-throws.
The Bulldogs maintained a six-point lead throughout the majority of the third quarter. Butte led going into the fourth period, 36-30.
Butte led by nine points early in the fourth before Belgrade clipped the margin to five points with 3:30 to go.
The Bulldogs scored a clutch second-chance basket in the final two minutes to re-establish a seven-point lead. Two Butte shots that clanked off the rim were retrieved by the Bulldogs to grind off valuable time off the clock.
Wegner’s lay-up drew a foul with 28.6 to play. She completed the three-point play to bring the Panthers to within six, 46-40.
Butte made two free-throws and grabbed four offensive rebounds in the final 30 seconds to seal the eight-point win.
Rosenleaf and Richards each scored 14 for Butte.
Leila Mamangun led Belgrade with 12 points.
The Bulldogs travel to Dillon on Tuesday night to take on the Beavers. Belgrade will host Missoula Hellgate
