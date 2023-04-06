BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced a flurry of moves Thursday that in the end left all three AA girls basketball head coaching positions at Senior, Skyview and West open.

Mark Wahl, the outgoing director of athletics and activities for BPS, said that Charlie Johnson was selected as the West activities coordinator and that Senior girls basketball coach Connor Silliker resigned his position to take over the soon-to-be vacant activities coordinator position at that school.

In another move announced Thursday, Brent Montague stepped down as the Skyview girls basketball coach but will remain as a teacher at the school.

Johnson, who resigned his position a few weeks ago as the West girls basketball coach, takes over for the retiring Doug Van Zee. Silliker steps in for Mark Sulser, who will become the BPS director of athletics and activities July 1 after Wahl’s retirement.

“We are truly thankful for the work that Charlie, Doug, Connor, Mark and Brent have done for our BPS students in their previous positions,” Wahl wrote in the email. “We are grateful that they will continue to serve our BPS students and the Billings community for many years to come.”

Silliker and Montague were both hired in April of 2019 to take over their respective programs.

Montague looked in the mirror

The Falcons were 1-19 in the season before Montague’s arrival, and three seasons later they won the school’s first girls basketball state championship. Skyview followed that up with a third-place finish at state this past season.

Montague finished 64-28 overall and reached the state tournament all four seasons. He said the players, assistant coaches, parents and school administrators played a bigger role in the program’s success than he did.

“I’ll always cherish those years because it just seems like every year there was something that they did that was exciting and new for the program,” Montague told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “One thing just led to another and every year there were some really special moments. They were an exciting group, they played an exciting brand of ball and they were fun to watch. So I can say I just stood back and stayed the heck out of their way and watched them do their thing.”

One of Montague’s main reasons for the timing of his move was to be able to watch daughter Shayla play her senior season at Montana State Billings. Montague said he began assessing his motivation to return following this past season, and told his team on Wednesday that he was stepping down.

“I probably started mulling this over a little after the season, and anytime you start mulling something over you gotta look in the mirror a little bit,” said Montague, who has another daughter, Allie, attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. “For me, I probably didn't know exactly how much longer I would do this. I'm not a spring chicken and I have some other things that are important to me and, and I just got to thinking I don't want to have to look back and have regrets not watching my daughter play her senior year.”

Silliker ready for challenge

Silliker guided the Broncs to the state semifinals in 2021-22, a year in which they won 14 games. In all, Senior went 38-44 in the four seasons with Silliker as coach.

A 2010 graduate of Whitefish, Silliker has been at Senior since 2014 when he was first hired as a long-term art teacher. In 2015 he joined Chris Murdock’s football staff and the boys basketball staff of Drew Haws before taking over the girls program almost exactly four years ago.

In his time on the Broncs bench, Silliker was notable for coaching every possession, striding up and down the sideline whether his team was on offense or defense.

“I think anybody that does this position, coaching is at the core of who you are, honestly, and I know that for me, that's certainly the case,” Silliker said. “It wasn’t an easy decision. Coaching is just something that I feel is a part of my DNA at this point, but in the same respect, I feel that that's also something that serves as a strength for going forward with this position and being able to relate and help our coaches in any capacity that I can and being able to provide an experience for student athletes at Senior High that is as as high quality as possible.”

It’s been a busy week for Silliker, to be sure. He and his wife Stevie welcomed their fourth child, a boy, last Friday. Soon enough, he’ll add the duties of continuing and building on the successes that Sulser had as Senior’s activities coordinator.

“I set goals for myself and this was one, and I understand that it is a position that comes with challenges and it comes with time commitment and all those things,” Silliker said. “But I'm up for that challenge. I believe in my abilities and my energy most importantly, my enthusiasm, to do the job correctly and certainly give my best effort in providing a good experience for Bronc activities.”

‘New adventure’ for Johnson

Johnson’s West team won the state title this past season, the first outright championship for the Golden Bears in his 10 seasons as coach. West shared the crown with Helena Capital for the 2020 COVID-shortened state tournament, and Johnson finished his 10 seasons at West 179-46.

Johnson said Van Zee has set a high standard at West but that he’s looking forward to the new challenge.

“I'm very excited, it's a new adventure,” he said. “West High has a rich history of great student athletes and coaches, amazing clubs and great sponsors. So for me just to be able to get a chance to work with you know, a multitude of different people, that's something I'm really excited for.

“Sometimes when we're just coaching you just get in your little area where you don't really get to branch out as much as you'd like to and so this for me, I get a chance to work with a bunch of different people and see different events. It’s something I'm excited for.”

Quick timeline for hires

Wahl told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that it could be challenging to fill the three open coaching positions in a timely manner, but that the district would like to have coaches in place before June. That’s when Montana High School Association rules allow coaches to spend instructional time with their players.

“These are professional jobs and you want people who are educators and who understand kids and can teach way beyond the game,” he said. “It's tough to find people. When I used to apply for (coaching) jobs, there used to be 10, 12 people applying for each position. Now, that’s down to three or four. That’s the tough part about it.

“I don't know what the principals are thinking necessarily, but I would think that they'd want those positions filled by (June), being cognizant of the summer, but also taking our time to make sure we get the right people.”