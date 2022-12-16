HELENA — The Billings Skyview Falcons, playing without starter and state championship team holdover Alexis Brauer, showed their mettle Friday night in a 44-40 road victory over Helena High.
Senior Charlize Davis led the way with 16 points and knocked down two big shots in the fourth quarter. Junior Kenzie Strachan added eight points and supplied the go-ahead bucket with under two minutes remaining in a contest deadlocked at 40-40.
“I’m really proud of them because it was a dogfight,” Falcons head coach Brent Montague said. “Helena has a really good team. We found a way, in the second half, to stop dribble penetration – they were just getting to the bucket too easy in the first half.”
“I thought our girls hung in there.”
Helena High jumped out to an 8-2 lead on the back of an Alex Bullock 3-pointer, led by three after eight minutes of play and doubled that advantage by halftime.
Multiple times in the first half, Skyview trimmed the Bengals’ advantage to one or two points, only to miss a lay up or mis-fire on free throws, squandering chances to take the lead in the process.
“They’ve got some really good players over there, players I thought we did a really good job containing,” Bengals head coach Ben Dudek said. “I thought we did a really good job on Breanna [Williams].”
Williams finished with 10 points for Skyview, which included four straight to begin the third quarter.
It wasn’t until the fourth, however, that Skyview finally took the lead.
Angel Martin buried a triple with six minutes to play as part of a 7-0 Falcon run spurred by buckets from Davis and Strachan.
“It was pretty stressful in the beginning…We just had to stay calm and couldn’t turn the ball over,” Strachan said. “That’s one of our main things: we had to be smart with the ball.”
Ashley Koenig connected on a 3-pointer to stoke Helena High’s response and a Bullock paint touch tied the contest for the final time on Friday.
“It’s just all about patience for us,” Dudek said. “We talk about that a lot: just trying to stay patient – time and situation…I thought we were comfortable in that little stretch when we came back. We hit a couple big shots.”
“Then it came down to the last two minutes. I’m really proud of the girls – 32 minutes of tough basketball against a really good team.”
Skyview was better in those final two minutes thanks to the poise of a first-year varsity player in Strachan and one of the team’s five seniors in Davis.
“Charlize is a special athlete,” Montague said. “When she’s locked in mentally, she’s as good as anybody. She’s had three really good games for us. It’s her senior year and there’s something to be said for it – the focus level goes up a little bit.”
Davis added eight rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal to her game-high scoring output.
Williams finished a rebound shy of a double-double, and Martin hit both of her 3-point field goal attempts to go along with six rebounds and three assists.
Strachan added six rebounds, three assists and a block.
Helena High was led by Bullock’s 12 points and nine rebounds. Maloree English and Koenig each chipped in seven points, while Logan Todorovich scored five in the loss.
With the victory, Skyview improved to 3-0 on the young season. Helena High dropped to 1-1.
“I’m learning that I think we’re a tough team,” Montague said. “When I say tough, I mean mentally tough…Today, we just couldn’t get over the hump [in the first half], and then finally we hit a couple big shots.”
“I’m learning that, ‘hey, if we gotta get in a dogfight, we’re gonna get in a dogfight.’”
