HELENA — Megan Swanson of Helena Capital scored a career-high 21 points on Saturday in a 47-28 win over Kalispell Flathead.
But after the game, all Swanson wanted to talk about was defense — a defense that was once again the story, holding the Bravettes under 30 and under 10 points in each of the four quarters played Saturday at the Bears Den.
"Coach gave me a tough defensive challenge with Kennedy Moore," Swanson said. "She's very much taller than me, but I was like, 'I gotta do what I can do."'
When it was all said and done, Swanson took more shots and scored more points than Moore, who was held to 10 points, six below her season average, on just 3-of-14 shooting. Swanson was a key part of that and she was also credited with four steals, however, it was another textbook performance from Capital, the Class AA girls basketball leader in scoring defense.
"We know defense wins games," Swanson said. "We focus on that a lot in practice and it's a really big focus for us throughout the game."
Defense, defense, defense.
Since the days of winning back-to-back state titles, it's been the Bruins identity and for the third straight game Saturday, they held an opponent under 30 points. In fact, in the last three games, no one has scored more than 28 and CHS is allowing just 24 points, which is certainly a recipe for success.
"Our girls were keyed in to what they needed to do," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "We play very physical in the post and our girls take a lot of pride in being defensively disciplined."
It showed as Flathead (5-2, 2-2) struggled to get the ball to Moore, who is one of Class AA's leading scorers. The Bravettes also managed just 0.62 points per possession after shooting 28.6 percent from the field.
Capital, on other hand, scored 1.10 points per possession and were helped in part by stellar execution at the end of the first three quarters. In the first, Kathryn Emmert drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to cap a 12-2 run that put CHS in front 16-6.
Then, Swanson, hit a mid-range jumper with the clock winding down in the second, as Capital took a 24-13 lead into the half. Kayla Almquist, who added six points, sent the Bruins into the fourth leading 32-20 after a buzzer-beater from deep to close out the third.
"We work on those situations a lot," Garcin-Forba said. "Credit to our girls for being locked in and being aware of the clock. It's something we have had a lot repetitions with and we're seeing that come to fruition."
In the fourth quarter, Swanson connected twice from deep to salt away an important win over the team that beat the Bruins in the semifinals of the Western AA Divisional tournament a year ago.
"Last year at divisionals, they kicked our butt, that's for sure," Swanson said. "So we had to come back and show them we're (still) the Bruins."
Capital did just that and did it, of course, with defense.
The bench was strong too for Capital with a 9-0 advantage over Flathead. In all, eight Bruins scored in the game but only Swanson reached double figures, who stepped up in the absence of Jada Clarkson, the Western AA offensive player of the year from 2021-22, who will miss some time with a hand injury.
"Megan felt like she could hunt some scoring opportunities," Garcin-Forba said. "She knew we needed somebody to fill that void with Jada being sidelined and that's senior maturity where she recognized that and led us in that way."
Moore who grabbed a game-high seven rebounds in addition to her 10 points, was the only double-digit scorer for Flathead.
Capital improved to 6-1 on the season and is tied for second in the Western AA with just one loss. The No. 2 Bruins will take on Helena High on Friday. Flathead will also face a crosstown matchup on Friday against Kalispell Glacier.
