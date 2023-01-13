HELENA — Judging by the final score, you'd never guess that the Glacier Wolfpack stormed out to a 9-1 lead over the Helena Capital girls basketball team on Friday night at the Bears Den.
Yet, late in the first quarter, that was the score as Glacier started hot and Capital couldn't buy a bucket. CHS missed free throws and layups in the first six minutes. But then, Anna Cockhill connected on corner 3-pointer that created a spark.
Kathryn Emmert hit a trey soon after, trying the score at 9-9. She made two more in the first half as the Bruins went on a 20-4 run en route to what ended up as a 48-24 win.
"It felt awesome," Emmert said of her nine points from beyond the arc. "I haven't been able to do that in a while. It felt really good to know that I can do it and hopefully, I'll be able to do it again tomorrow."
Coming in, the junior guard had just two 3-point makes this season, but she surpassed that early in the second quarter when Jada Clarkson found her for an open three that made it 22-13 Bruins. CHS eventually took a 24-15 lead into the break.
"She was hunting her shot tonight," Capital head coach Garcin-Forba said of Emmert. "We have really emphasized that with her and I just think she was more aware of those opportunities tonight."
In the second half, the Bruins only connected on one 3-pointer. However, they continued to expand their lead thanks to points off turnovers and a stellar defensive effort.
During a 24-minute stretch that went from late in the first quarter, until the final two minutes of the fourth, Glacier mustered just 10 points and had four in the first 14 minutes of the second half.
"We know that defense fuels our entire team," Emmert said. "We know the better we are on defense, the better we'll be throughout the entire game."
The Capital defense was suffocating. The Wolfpack shot just 25 percent from the field and 14 percent from 3-point range, while scoring just 0.46 points per possession. The Bruins managed just 0.91 points per possessions themselves, but 19 points off of 18 forced turnovers, as well as 19 points from the bench, led by Brooklyn Brisko who had eight, was enough for CHS to double-up its Western AA rival.
"Our bench players came in and gave us a really big lift," Garcin-Forba said. "We preach depth. We talk about the depth that we have and I thought that they came in and battled back into this one for us, so huge props to them."
Capital's defense did a stellar job on the top offensive weapons for Glacier as Noah Fincher was 1-for-6 with five pints and Kenedee Moore finished 1-of-3 for 2. Emmert tied a game high with nine, all in the first half. She also had six steals, three assists, and three rebounds. Teammate Jada Clarkson matched her with nine points. Megan Swanson and Brisko both had eight points for CHS. Taylor Sayers also pitched in with six.
The second-ranked Bruins are now 5-1 on the season and will host Kalispell Flathead on Saturday, a team that defeated them in the Western AA semifinals a year ago. The Bravettes are 5-2 after beating Helena High. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
