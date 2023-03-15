Billings West takes the title

Billings West's Layla Baumann holds aloft the Class AA girls state basketball championship trophy as her teammates cheer her on Saturday after the Golden Bears defeated Kalispell Flathead 48-43.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BILLINGS — On the third day after his girls basketball team won the Class AA state title, the season still wasn’t over for Billings West coach Charlie Johnson.

He was in his office Tuesday afternoon, uploading statistics and game film from the tournament and cleaning up the team room at the school.

Golden Bears take state

Billings West's head coach Charlie Johnson gives Layla Baumann a big hug after the Golden Bears take the Class AA state title on March 11 at Butte.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments