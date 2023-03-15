BILLINGS — On the third day after his girls basketball team won the Class AA state title, the season still wasn’t over for Billings West coach Charlie Johnson.
He was in his office Tuesday afternoon, uploading statistics and game film from the tournament and cleaning up the team room at the school.
Still to come: Driving to Helena and back for coaches’ meetings to select Class AA’s honors teams and to discuss any proposals coaches might have for the 2023-24 season.
The glow from Saturday night’s 48-43 win over Kalispell Flathead to earn the Golden Bears their first outright championship since 2011 (they shared the 2020 title with Helena Capital when tournaments were cancelled following the semifinals because of the coronavirus pandemic) was still forefront in Johnson’s mind, however.
“It was a fun, fun season,” he said.
That’s how it ended up. In the midst of it, though, the Bears sensed a troubling trend was resurfacing.
Recent Bears’ teams, with many of these same players, had a habit of peaking midseason and then fading in the postseason. In 2021, the Bears put together a 13-1 COVID-shortened regular season, only to wind up with third place at state. Last season, West won 17 of 18 regular-season games, but lost three of its last four in the postseason and was out of the trophy picture altogether.
So, when senior captains Layla Baumann and Maria Ackerman felt there was a drop-off in intensity following wins over Great Falls and Great Falls CMR at the start of the second half of the season, they figured it was time to address the issue.
After a film session one day, and after Johnson had left the room, the Bears players, led by seniors Baumann, Ackerman, Megan Voegele and Elle Stock, stuck around to hash things out amongst themselves.
“We wanted to end our senior year right, and this group of girls was really open to listening to us leaders and wanting to do it,” Baumann said. “I really do think it helped a lot. We all just kind of talked as a team and got on the same page that even if there were problems that we can all just come together and work through it together. And I really do think that helped this year. We were all super close and wanting to do it as a team, not just individually.”
Baumann wouldn’t go so far as to claim that was the one turning point in the Bears’ season. Though junior Kourtney Grossman came awfully close to calling it that.
“We just decided that we were going to try and be the team that broke the mold, I guess,” Grossman said of the players-only meeting.
That’s not to say it was an easy season, even if the team’s final record of 21-2 might say it was. Baumann and Stock were recovering from injuries to start the season and Grossman was returning to a basketball court for the first time in a year-and-a-half due to two knee surgeries, not to mention a meniscus injury she suffered during the volleyball season.
And the day before their first game, the team found out Taylee Chirrick, their leading scorer from a year ago and a two-time all-state honoree, was moving to Roberts.
There were a lot of unknowns.
“We didn't really know what to expect, like we obviously still had the goal of a state championship just like probably a lot of other teams do, but we didn't really know what that would look like,” Grossman admitted. “We didn't really know what the roles the people on our team would be like. It wasn't really all set in stone how things would go.”
Even at state, once the Bears got past the first round with a 26-point win over Missoula Sentinel, the next two victories were by five points.
Johnson challenged his team at the beginning of the season. Could they win games when it mattered most? In effect, could they break the mold?
Turned out they could.
“It’s hard to win sometimes, and it’s not really anything to do with skill-set or anything like that,” Johnson said. “Sometimes it’s just the pressure we put on these kids. We had to deal with some things on the fly, things weren’t going our way but the girls just mentally kept it together and kind of fought through some adversity and pulled it out in the end.”
Said Baumann: “I think that this group of girls, we really wanted it for each other this year. And we played so hard all year long, and it just felt so good and like relieving to end like that. We put in all the work and went through a lot of adversity this year. We didn’t start off exactly how we wanted to but every day at practice we worked so hard and it really just paid off.”
Three seasons ago Johnson promised his team that if it won the state title, the players could shave his prestigious and note-worthy beard. Though the Bears had to share that 2020 title, Johnson held firm to his promise, and, yes, the beard came off.
That promise stands to this group, as well.
“I’m up for it. If if that’s what they want, that's what we'll do,” Johnson said with such commitment that it almost sounded like that's what he wants, as well. “I think my wife and some others will be in tears, but thank goodness I’m blessed with a gene that allows me to grow facial hair at an abnormally faster pace than most people.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.