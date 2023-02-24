Hellgate vs. Big Sky girls basketball 02.JPG (copy)

Big Sky's Kadynce Couture celebrates alongside teammates and students after the Eagles defeated the Knights during the crosstown basketball game between Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky at Selvig Court. on Feb. 17. The Eagles won again on Thursday night to make it four in a row.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — When Travis Williams stepped into the Eagle’s Nest at Missoula Big Sky High for the first time in May of 2022, he had no nerves.

It didn’t matter that he was taking over a girls program for the first time in his 11-year head coaching career, or that summer league hoops was due to start in the near future or that he was replacing the former head coach on short notice. None of it concerned him.

Avory DeCoite finds Audrey Hale on the back-door cut

