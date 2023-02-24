Big Sky's Kadynce Couture celebrates alongside teammates and students after the Eagles defeated the Knights during the crosstown basketball game between Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky at Selvig Court. on Feb. 17. The Eagles won again on Thursday night to make it four in a row.
MISSOULA — When Travis Williams stepped into the Eagle’s Nest at Missoula Big Sky High for the first time in May of 2022, he had no nerves.
It didn’t matter that he was taking over a girls program for the first time in his 11-year head coaching career, or that summer league hoops was due to start in the near future or that he was replacing the former head coach on short notice. None of it concerned him.
“Not really,” Williams said when asked if he had any jitters. “It’s my 11th year overall as a head coach so I feel like I have a good feel of what my vision is for building a program. The hardest part is do you have the kids in place that are buying in and want that same vision, and this group of kids has that.”
The Eagles have completely turned around their program in just one season. A high point in their progression has come over the last month.
Since March 31, Big Sky has won five of six games, winning as many times during that stretch as it did during the entirety of last season. The Eagles are 9-7, whereas in 2021-22, they finished just 5-10.
Their two most recent games show why they are a force to reckon with in divisionals next week in Kalispell.
When they are firing on all cylinders, like in last week’s crosstown battle versus the Hellgate Knights, they proved they can beat anyone. And on Thursday, they showed that when they have an off night, they can still rally around one another for a victory.
Eagles star Kadynce Couture didn’t take over until the fourth quarter, where she scored 10 of her 12 points, but a slew of teammates stepped up to carry the load until then.
Big Sky dominated the second half versus Kalispell Glacier (2-15), outscoring them 29-10 to earn a 48-35 come-from-behind victory.
“I think it’s actually amazing for us that we have all these girls that can score because if one person is struggling or not having their best game, other girls can pick them,” said Audrey Hale, the team’s leading scorer on Thursday and the hero who sent the Eagles past Hellgate with a buzzer-beater last week. “They can use their intensity to carry and help the team rise up and overcome those tough games.”
Hale finished with a team-high 13 points while freshman Avory DeCoite tossed in 12, and Couture eventually matched that mark. Sadie McGuinn also contributed an important seven points.
A year ago, that might’ve been a game the Eagles dropped. They were young and still are, but they were really young. Their top two scorers this season, Couture and Hale, were freshman. DeCoite, one of their most productive players, was still in middle school.
They’ve matured as players on the court, but Williams is partly responsible for that. In less than a full year with the team, his vision has worked. And its focal point is centered on one thing — high expectations that do not have exceptions for anyone.
Each girl sang to the same tune.
“He just comes to the gym and expects so much out of us,” Couture said. “I think we’re really living up to what he expects.”
“He’s really hard on us,” DeCoite said. “So when we do something good, the moments are like 10-times better.”
“He has high standards for us,” Hale said. “He holds us accountable in practice and games and everything that we do. He expects a lot from us and we just want to fulfill that.”
It’s exactly what Williams was hoping for when he stepped in.
As he mentioned, the hardest part is getting a group that wants what you want as a head coach. You can lay out your vision and path towards satisfying it, but the players have to be the ones to walk it.
They’ve done it.
“I’m really competitive myself as a coach and this group of girls is also competitive,” Williams said. “They want to be good, they show up, they work hard every day, they want to get after it, they want to be coached hard and that’s the most exciting thing … whether boys or girls, it’s always fun to coach a group like that.”
And now that they are seeing a glimpse of their potential as they fly toward the postseason on a red-hot tear, not only are they walking it, but they’re starting to talk it.
“I expect us to win both of our games (in divisionals) and make it to state,” Hale said.
Western AA Divisionals will be held starting Thursday at Kalispell Flathead.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
