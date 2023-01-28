Don't look now but the Helena High girls basketball team has won four games in a row and on Saturday, at home against the Butte Bulldogs, the Bengals looked exactly how a contender should look.
Butte came into the game 1-8 on the season. Helena was 7-3 and aiming to move into a tie for second place with Capital and Flathead. Butte was down by 10 at the half and that was still the deficit in the third quarter when Helena went on a 21-1 run in what ended up as a 51-24 win for the Bengals.
"I think we can be as good as anyone in the state," Helena High's Maloree English said. "I really believe that."
No doubt, the Bengals have potential and after the recent win streak, they look like a team that's starting to believe in itself. Helena followed up a crosstown win last week against Capital, with a road win over fourth-ranked Missoula Sentinel on Thursday before routing Butte on Saturday.
English was part of that and connected on two 3-pointers. The second was the spark of the 21-1 run that effectively ended the competitive portion of the game. Avery Kraft also hit a 3-pointer during the run and hit a runner off the glass to push the lead to 44-20 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.
Helena scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Butte scored 11 points in the entire second half. The Bulldogs didn't reach double figures in any of the four quarters and were held to four on two occasions.
"Since the beginning of the year, I think our path has been on an upward trajectory," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "I don't think that we have taken one step back. Obviously, we let a couple of games slip away, but we have a better understanding of how to close out close games and to win the ones like today the way we did was a good sign."
Helena had some trouble hitting perimeter shots earlier in the season, but the Bengals made six from downtown on Saturday. Kraft and English both hit twice from deep while McKenna Morris and Madi Todorovich were also good once each from beyond the arc.
Helena only shot 31 percent from the field, however, the Bengals held Butte to just 18 percent shooting. The Bengal offense is improving but the defense was on point as it's been all season long.
"The defense was outstanding," Dudek said. "I thought we executed the game plan really well."
Helena scored 51 points but nobody scored in double digits as Kraft and English led the way with eight. Morris, Alex Bullock and Kylee Gardipee all added seven points each. Cadence Graham scored seven to pace the Bulldogs.
"We played really well together," English said. "We all scored and it was a really good collective win."
