Helena girls basketball

The Helena girls basketball team celebrate during the first half of a 51-24 win over Butte on Saturday at the Jungle in Helena. 

 Gary Marshall

Don't look now but the Helena High girls basketball team has won four games in a row and on Saturday, at home against the Butte Bulldogs, the Bengals looked exactly how a contender should look.

Butte came into the game 1-8 on the season. Helena was 7-3 and aiming to move into a tie for second place with Capital and Flathead. Butte was down by 10 at the half and that was still the deficit in the third quarter when Helena went on a 21-1 run in what ended up as a 51-24 win for the Bengals.

Ashley Koenig of Helena High

Ashley Koenig of Helena High drives the ball to the basket in the Bengals 51-24 win over Butte on Saturday in Helena. 
Butte vs Helena

Butte's Laura Rosenleaf backs the ball down against Helena High's Alex Bullock in the Bengals win on Saturday. 

