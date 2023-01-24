HELENA — Staring down a two-game losing streak, the Capital Bruins needed a win, and facing a one-point deficit with less than two minutes to play against Missoula Sentinel, they needed to make a shot.
With 1:36 to go, Kathryn Emmert answered the bell, connecting on a corner 3-pointer to give the Capital girls basketball team a 44-42 lead over Missoula Sentinel Tuesday at the Bears Den in Helena.
From there, the Bruins defense made it stick and No. 5 Capital bounced back from its crosstown loss on Thursday with a 44-42 win over No. 4 Sentinel.
"It was awesome," Emmert said of her make. "It was important for us to bounce back and be resilient. We just had to be calm in a stressful situation."
Capital was that, especially Emmert.
After seeing a number of go-ahead attempts bounce off the iron, the junior's attempt hit nothing but net and gave CHS the lead. Yet with 96 seconds left, there was plenty of time for Sentinel to change its fortune.
That's when another junior stepped up — Anna Cockhill.
Coming off the bench, Cockhill's defense was stellar on Sentinel's Emily McElmurry, who scored a game-high 22 points but didn't score in the final two minutes.
Cockhill forced a steal but the Bruins failed to convert on the other end, giving the ball back to Sentinel with 21.7 seconds left. Cockhill then forced McElmurry to miss a contested shot with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Sentinel eventually got it back after a missed free throw, but didn't have enough time to attempt a final shot and the Bruins rallied for a key win which moves them into a tie with Sentinel for second in the Western AA.
"I thought Anna stepped up and did a phenomenal job defensively," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "She was really good and we haven't had to pull that out (face guarding) at all (this season), but we did to try and stop McElmurry."
There's no doubt, McElmurry caught fire, especially in the second half. She banked in a triple in the first half and hit her second early in the fourth quarter as the Spartans got within one at 38-37. Kaitlyn Hammett gave Sentinel the lead on a 3-point play, then McElmurry pushed the lead to three with just over three minutes on the clock.
Gracie Mockel, who scored a team-high 14 points for the Bruins, cut the lead down to one and on the next possession, Emmert was good from deep in what turned into the game-winning bucket.
"That was huge," Garcin-Forba said. "We have been telling (Kathryn) to hunt her shot. That was a conversation after crosstown and it was good to see her make that. She's a kid that's put in a ton of work."
Without leading scorer Jada Clarkson, the Bruins did just enough to knock off Sentinel and a key factor was the defensive effort on CC Size, who averaged more than 15 points per game and 2.5 3-point makes coming in, but didn't score a point and only attempted one 3-pointer for the Spartans in the loss.
"(Megan Swanson) did a really good job on (CC Size)," Garcin-Forba said. "Megan was super locked in. Her length can give some teams struggles but I think we just did a really good job of making other players take shots and being disciplined."
Mockel was a huge factor on both ends for the Bruins scoring 14 (10 in the first half) and grabbing 12 boards for the double double. Taylor Sayers added six points and four boards, while Emmert had six points, eight assists and three steals.
Capital improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Western AA with the win. Sentinel is now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Western AA. CHS will travel to Butte on Thursday. Sentinel will host Helena High.
