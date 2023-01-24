Capital girls basketball

The Helena Capital girls basketball team celebrates a 44-42 win over Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday at the Bears Den in Helena. 

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Staring down a two-game losing streak, the Capital Bruins needed a win, and facing a one-point deficit with less than two minutes to play against Missoula Sentinel, they needed to make a shot.

With 1:36 to go, Kathryn Emmert answered the bell, connecting on a corner 3-pointer to give the Capital girls basketball team a 44-42 lead over Missoula Sentinel Tuesday at the Bears Den in Helena. 

Kathryn Emmert

Kathryn Emmert shoots a 3-point shot with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter which proved to the winning points in Capital's 44-42 win over Sentinel on Tuesday. 

