The old saying that it isn't how you start, it's how you finish, certainly applied on Saturday for the Helena Capital girls basketball team.
Capital opened the game falling behind 10-2 to Butte, but thanks to a 14-4 third quarter and outscoring Butte 24-19 in the second half, the Bruins finished their season with a fourth straight win thanks to the 40-35 victory Saturday at the Bears Den on Senior Day.
"It's huge to send our seniors out with a win," Capital girls head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They've done so much for our program. They have bought into our culture and they lead us every single day, so to pull that off, was really great."
Butte didn't make it easy though. The Bulldogs are headed to the Western AA Divisional tournament as the seventh seed. However, Butte knocked off Helena earlier this week on a game-winning shot by Cadence Graham and on Saturday, the eighth-grader also led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 points off the bench on Saturday, including a layup right before the half to make it 16-16 after two quarters of play.
"Butte is fundamentally sound and they are a scrappy team," Garcin-Forba said. "To be able to pull that out was big."
The key stretch for the Bruins came in the third quarter. Junior Taylor Sayers scored inside and connected on a 3-pointer soon after to make it 25-20 Bruins with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Less than a minute later, Jada Clarkson connected on a trey to make it 28-20 CHS.
Leading 30-22 early in the final stanza, Sayers hit another triple and pushed the lead to 11. The advantage reached 13 at one point when Emmarie Richards hit a trey. Lauren Rosenleaf came through with a 3-point play for the Bulldogs and suddenly, Butte was within two possessions. Brityn Stewart scored on a backdoor cut with 1:48 left to trim the Bruins lead to three.
However, Butte was unable to convert on a pair of possessions down three and Clarkson, who scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half, was able to seal the win with two free throws for CHS.
"I thought she did a really great job of reading what they were going to call versus not and making plays based off that," Garcin-Forba said. "That was a really good adjustment from the first half and that's a maturity thing. That's a mature player that's able to make those adjustments."
Clarkson had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win. Sayers added 10 points and Gracie Mockel pitched in with six. Butte, which heads to divisionals with some positive momentum, got 10 points from Richards, in addition to getting 13 from Graham, as well as eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the loss.
"The kids played super hard all game," Butte girls head coach Bryan Arntson said. "To fight back after had a rough stretch there, that was awesome to see. These kids are great and they are always going to battle. I just wish we could have made a few more shots."
Capital (13-5, 10-4) will be the No. 3 seed in the Western AA Divisional, while Butte (5-13, 3-11) will head to Kalispell as the No. 7 seed. The tournament starts on Thursday.
