The old saying that it isn't how you start, it's how you finish, certainly applied on Saturday for the Helena Capital girls basketball team.

Capital opened the game falling behind 10-2 to Butte, but thanks to a 14-4 third quarter and outscoring Butte 24-19 in the second half, the Bruins finished their season with a fourth straight win thanks to the 40-35 victory Saturday at the Bears Den on Senior Day.

