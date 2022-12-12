The season opening game between Belgrade and Helena High was pushed back a couple of days, but the season finally tipped off for the two teams on Monday night in a nonconference matchup.
And it was the Bengals of the Western AA that came out on top after a stellar defensive effort in a 46-22 win.
Scoring was a little sluggish early on but Helena built a 21-5 lead at the end of the first half. In the third quarter, the Bengals doubled up Belgrade 14-7 and extended their lead to 36-12, before closing things out in the fourth quarter for a 24-point win.
The Helena defense was dominant and held Belgrade to just 17 percent from the field as well as 0-of-14 from 3-point range. The Panthers had a tough time hitting from the field and the free throw line where they converted just 8-of-20.
Helena also made just 25 percent of its free throws (2-for-8) yet the Bengals got hot from deep connecting on six shots from beyond the arc from six different players.
Carroll College commit Alex Bullock paced the Helena offense with a game-high 13 points in addition to seven rebounds. She was also 6-for-11 from the field. McKenna Morris pitched in with seven, while Avery Kraft and Kylee Gardipee each had six.
Another factor in Helena's favor was the boards. Helena grabbed 10 offensive rebounds on its way to 35 total, 12 more than the 23 Belgrade tallied.
Offensively, ball movement also mattered and the Bengals assisted on 13 of 19 field goals. Olivia Wegner led the Panthers with eight points. Isabelle Blossom managed four.
