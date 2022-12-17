HELENA — The back-end of back-to-back games between schools from Billings and Helena didn’t produce an offensive masterclass on Saturday afternoon, but it did result in a 41-36 Helena High victory over Senior, the Bengals’ second win of the young season.
Ten combined points were scored in the first quarter, just one more than total team fouls (nine).
Helena High led 17-16 at halftime.
“It was a hard turnaround coming off that game [Friday] night, but I’m proud of us, even though it took us a half to get [going],” Bengals senior Alex Bullock said.
Both teams failed to eclipse 30 percent shooting on Saturday, with Helena High getting the closest (28.6 percent).
The Bengals made just two of their 16 3-point attempts and were whistled for seven more team fouls (21) than they made field goals (14). Eleven of Helena High’s 41 points came from the free throw line.
“I thought we struggled moving the basketball in the half, which led to some tough shots,” Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said.
“But, we came out in the third quarter – we talked about moving the basketball, shifting their zones, getting more quality looks. I thought we did that in the third quarter.”
Senior made just eight field goals in 32 minutes, finished 3-for-18 from 3-point distance, and scored nearly half of its points from the free throw line.
“We have a pretty young team and we have a lot of girls who are making that jump from [junior-varsity] to varsity and it’s a pretty big step.” Senior head coach Connor Silliker said.
“Getting comfortable at this stage in the game is important [for us]. As the game wore on, we kept it respectable and continued to compete. I think that kinda settled us in a little bit.”
Helena High rode an 8-0 run out of halftime to a 10-point edge entering the fourth quarter.
Maloree English sparked the run with a steal and lay up and Bullock added two field goals to give the Bengals, at that time, their biggest lead of the contest.
Hustle plays defined the fourth quarter for Helena High.
With about five minutes to play, Bullock chased down an offensive rebound, one of her 11 boards on Saturday, extending a possession that eventually ended with Logan Todorovich hitting a 3-pointer for an 11-point lead.
Twenty seconds later, Kraft tracked a missed free throw down and directed it off a Senior player before falling out of bounds, allowing Helena High to burn more clock with a multi-possession fourth-quarter advantage.
Senior ended the game on a 7-0 run, but could not complete the comeback.
Bullock narrowly missed a double-double on Saturday, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds as four Bengals scored at least seven points in the victory.
“Alex is a workhorse,” Dudek said. “She’s strong with the basketball, she makes strong decisions.”
“We’re just trying to get into a rhythm this year because we have so much talent on the floor…One of our big steps is to understand how important it is to get reversals and get quality looks.”
Kraft led the Bengals with 11 points while handling Senior’s pressure for much of the game.
She converted two 3-point plays on Saturday, one in each half, and added eight rebounds and two assists in 30 on-court minutes.
“She brings energy, she brings laughter,” Bullock said of her teammate. “She just brings a hard work ethic. If I’m slacking off during practice, I know she’s gonna be on me, and I can always count on her to get through that hard press.”
Lauren Cummings paced the Broncs with 15 points and nine rebounds. The 6-foot senior scored 10 of her team’s 16 first-half points.
Kienna Gillespie added six points for Senior and Kendra Lien chipped in four.
Todorovich totaled eight points for Helena High, while English finished with seven points and four assists.
With only 36 points allowed on Saturday, the Bengals – now 2-1 on the season – are giving up just 34 points per game in the early-going.
In victory, Helena High outrebounded Senior 33-26 (9-6 on the offensive glass) and turned the Broncs over 11 times.
Still, the Bengals have work to do offensively.
“We’re a really good defensive team and I think we’ve shown that through our first three games...To hold teams to [34 PPG] is what we wanna do,” Dudek said.
“Being more consistent scorers, not as individuals, but as a team, and understanding what’s gonna put that ball in the basket on a more consistent basis is probably the next step for us.”
Senior falls to 0-4 with the loss.
