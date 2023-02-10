Hellgate overcomes early margin, picks up road win at Butte TONY ADAMS Montana Standard tony.adams@406mtsports.com Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 406 logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball squad hosted the Missoula Hellgate Knights in the continuation of Western AA play at Ross J. Richardson Gymnasium on Friday evening in Butte.Hellgate overcame a seven-point deficit in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 23-16 in the fourth period for a 67-56 victory over Butte.The game started with several fruitless trips down the floor for both teams. After a Hellgate field goal, Laura Rosenleaf put the Bulldogs on the board with a free-throw.Butte led the Knights after one quarter, 14-9.Hellgate held the Bulldogs scoreless for the first 4:07 of the quarter, as the Knights scored seven points in that span.Rosenleaf’s drive to the lane for a basket included a foul shot for her trouble. She drained the freebie to give Butte a 19-18 lead with two minutes left in the half. Cadence Graham sank four free-throws late in the half to help the Bulldogs stay in pace with the Knights.Hellgate led at the half, 26-23.The teams had plenty of offensive chances in the third quarter, with Hellgate outscoring the Bulldogs, 18-17. The Knights led at the end of 24 minutes, 44-40.Hellgate blasted out to a double-digit lead in the early stages of the fourth quarter before Butte closed the margin to seven points. The Knights scored four late points to clinch an 11-point win.Butte will host Missoula Sentinel on Friday, Feb. 10.The Knights will take on Missoula Big Sky. Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Hellgate Basketball Butte Basketball Knights Girls' Basketball Bulldogs Girls Basketball Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Follow Tony Adams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state wrestling tournament Class B-C Wrestling Takedowns: Huntley Project and Three Forks are the Class B favorites Girls Wrestling Takedowns: Billings Senior looks to dethrone Kalispell Flathead Guide to the 2023 state swimming meet Class A Wrestling Takedowns: After years of dynasties, field has most parity in a decade
