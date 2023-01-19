Unless you have experienced the crosstown basketball game between Capital and Helena High, it's hard to explain.
For one, there usually isn't an empty seat in the house and you can bet the Jungle will be packed for Friday's night matchup between the Helena High girls basketball team (4-3, 2-2) and No. 1 Helena Capital (6-1, 3-1). It will be the first of two matchups this season.
"The fans and the high energy are just different," Helena's Alex Bullock said. "You never get another experience like it. It's almost like a Final Four game. Everyone's screaming and it's just a really amazing atmosphere. I don't think it can really be replicated and no one else really understands it."
Bullock understands the crosstown rivalry quite well, after growing up in a family of Bengals. Both of her parents were Bengals. Her mom played basketball for Helena High, as did her older sister, Caroline.
"I remember growing up, there was one game, I think my sister's junior year we had to sit on the stairwell because there was absolutely no room," she said.
The atmosphere should be similar Friday night as the crosstown rivals are set to square off for the first time following a split last season. The Bengals won at the Bears Den to open the series, only to see Capital return the favor.
"It's always a really fun and intense game," Capital senior Megan Swanson said. "We all know each other really well and I think that adds even more to it."
That's especially true since both teams returned the majority of their players from last season and because both teams know each other well, outside of managing emotions, a big key is going to be defense and who plays it better.
So far, nobody in Class AA girls basketball has been better than Capital, at least according to the numbers. The Bruins are surrendering just 31 points per game. Their opponents are shooting just 31 percent from the field and 22 percent from beyond the arc.
However, the Bruins defense is about more than just stopping other teams — it's also a way of generating points thanks to the 12.9 steals per game, which also leads Class AA.
"We know that defense fuels our offense," Capital point guard Kathryn Emmert said. "We know that if we can get a few stops in a row, it will propel us to make good plays on offense."
Capital is averaging 46.4 points per game (6th in Class AA) but the Bruins will be without leading scorer Jada Clarkson on Friday due a hand injury. Swanson filled the void with 21 points last Saturday against Flathead, but Kayla Almquist (6.4 ppg), Taylor Sayers (7.4 ppg) and Emmert will also be expected to pick up the load and in the past two games, Emmert has connected on four 3-pointers.
"Both teams get after it," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "Both teams are physical, both crash the boards offensively and we are both extremely active with our help side (defense) so it's difficult to score inside on both teams."
"It might come down to who hits more shots, kind of like both of last year's games."
Helena High made 10 3-pointers in the win last year at the Bears Den, yet the Bengals have struggled from deep this season, making just 17.5 percent of their attempts. One thing that has worked consistently, is feeding Bullock, who is scoring 11.3 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds.
"It's always important for us to get Alex touches," Dudek said. "Whether those are touches for her to score or create opportunities for our shooters."
One player looking to take advantage of those scoring opportunities will be Helena point guard Avery Kraft who scores 8.3 points per game in addition to averaging 1.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Yet, Kraft and the Bengals know that winning will also depend on their defense, which ranks third in Class AA (39.7 points allowed).
"We know if we play really good defense," Kraft said. "It's going to carry over to the offense and I think it's going to come down to whoever works harder on defense."
Defense will matter but so will composure and managing emotions.
"We have to be able to control the tempo and play the game we want to play," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "But knowing there's going to be emotions, and a big crowd — overcoming all of that is a big key."
What adds even more to the matchup, is what it means in the Western AA standings. The Bruins are tied for second at 3-1 (Hellgate is first at 4-0). Helena is right behind them in a tie for fourth at 2-2. Things could either tighten up more at the top, or CHS could get a little separation in the fight for seeding.
Regardless of the stakes, crosstown is always special.
"The crosstown game is definitely my favorite game of the year," Emmert said. "There is so much energy and excitement that goes into it and it's just an awesome experience for everyone who gets to play in it."
For Bullock, Maloree English, Lauren Heuiser and McKenna Morris, crosstown at the Jungle is something they won't experience again after Friday night and after seeing Capital win (at HHS) in each of the last three years, they are hoping to flip the script.
"It's bittersweet," Bullock said. "My mom reminded me this morning it's my last crosstown in our home gym. It's just another step in life and while it's sad, it's also something to go out and enjoy. It's my last one (at home), might as well have fun."
Tip-off time for Helena High and Capital is set for 7 on Friday night.
