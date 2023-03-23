BILLINGS — Charlie Johnson sat on his decision to leave as coach of the Billings West girls basketball program for eight months.
Though Johnson came to that conclusion last August, the reality of it, the finality of it, didn’t come until much later when he began to think the same thoughts that 12 years of seniors going through his programs at Broadview-Lavina and West likely had.
The last of this experience. The last of that experience, and so on.
And so it was that Johnson lingered in an empty West High gym following his team’s 64-25 win over Belgrade on Feb. 24. The players had already had their Senior Night to acknowledge their final home game; now it was Johnson’s turn.
“It was just kind of nice sitting there, reflecting on some stuff,” Johnson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Thursday, a few hours after it was announced by Mark Wahl, the director of activities and athletics for Billings Public Schools, that Johnson would be leaving his post.
“Charlie has done an outstanding job leading one of the top tier programs in the state over the past 10 years,” Wahl wrote in the email, adding that a search for Johnson’s successor would begin immediately. “He has been a fantastic role model, mentor and leader for each and every student-athlete who passed through his program.”
Johnson let few people in on his August decision, so Thursday marked the first public acknowledgment that a 15-year coaching run — 12 as a head coach — was over.
It began with three seasons as an assistant coach at Billings Senior to Jim Stergar, who has been at Billings Central for the past 11 seasons. Also on that staff were current Broncs boys head coach Drew Haws and football head coach Chris Murdock, and Johnson said those formative years helped pave the way for what came next.
Johnson took over the Broadview-Lavina girls program, which went went 32-11 with him as coach before he moved on to West for the next 10 seasons. The West girls were a consistent, winning program before his arrival, and he made sure that continued by going 179-46 during his run.
The Bears reached four Class AA title games with Johnson on the bench: In 2014, his first season with the Bears, they lost to Missoula Sentinel; in 2019 West fell to a Helena program in the midst of a three-peat; and in 2020 the Bears shared the championship crown with Helena Capital after the Montana High School Association halted all the state tournaments because of the encroaching coronavirus.
Then came this season, which ended with the Bears defeating Kalispell Flathead 48-43, giving Johnson his first — and maybe last — outright state title and the program’s first on-the-court championship since 2011.
“The best part, when the final buzzer went off, was seeing the raw emotion on the players’ faces,” Johnson said. “Just all the hard work they put in … winning isn’t fair, winning is not easy, and we talked about that. We had kind of a short little video about how you can put in all the hard work, all the hours and even extra hours, and winning doesn’t care about that.
“You sometimes have to get lucky and get breaks and have things go your way, and that’s with any team that’s successful. I think for us just hearing that final buzzer and being the team that did win, seeing all that raw emotion and seeing that all the work did pay off.”
Johnson’s No. 1 goal, for any season, was for the players to have fun, he said. Observe a practice or two, or sit in Johnson’s office while players continually ramble in and out, hear the back-and-forth ribbing that goes between players and coach, and it’s obvious both sides enjoy the journey.
Ever since his first days of coaching, players referred to him simply as “Johnson,” a tradition that seemed to get passed down by osmosis from player to player through the years. Rarely was it “coach” or “Coach Johnson” or any other nickname.
Johnson never minded the familiarity. In fact, he relished it.
“I didn’t want my kids walking on eggshells,” said Johnson, whose long beard became a force all its own in recent years. “I know there were times that my emotions — you know, as a coach maybe I got on a kid or this or that — got the better of me, but l told the kids I’ll coach you hard but I’ll love you harder.
“I loved every kid in our program. Whether they were all-state players or kids who played two minutes in a game, that didn’t matter. I told my groups at the end of the day, it’s never personal. As far as coaching or if I’m getting on you, I love you to death.”
That’s what made Wednesday, when he told his returning players he was interested in pursuing other professional opportunities and letting them go, so difficult. Writing a resignation letter, even if it was in the works for seven months, was no easy chore, either.
“I’ve had a great life,” Johnson said, “and so (Wednesday) was probably one of my hardest days because they’re just amazing kids. It’s tough to leave this group, the returning seniors next year … I have people telling me I’m dumb because they have a great chance to win a state title. It’s a great group and it’s tough to leave them.
“Writing that letter was tough. The hardest thing I had to do was write ‘I’m done.’ I love West High basketball and everything it’s been.”