KALISPELL – When Kalispell Flathead senior Avery Chouinard’s three-point shot hit the rim once, then twice, then three times, it felt like the world was frozen in place.
Trailing 45-43 with no time left on the clock, the Bravettes’ shot at winning their first divisional title since 2001 all came down to how that ball wanted to bounce.
So when it fell through the net to give Flathead a 46-45 victory, the world unfroze quicker than Chouinard could prepare for. Suddenly, she was mobbed by teammates, the student section and a sea of other fans signing her praises as the game’s hero.
“I feel like I’m dreaming still,” Chouinard said after the game. “I can’t believe it. I’m so shaken up. It’s insane.”
The once-in-a-lifetime shot wasn’t even supposed to come from her.
Shooting just 2 for 11 on the night until that point, Chouinard was planned to be used as a facilitator in the play.
“That was completely not the plan at all,” Chouinard said. “The plan was for Kennedy (Moore) or Maddy (Moy) to shoot it and for me just to have the ball passed into and then kick it to them. But I was looking back at the score and the clock and I was just like, ‘I’ve got to throw this up right now.’”
“I was determined to shoot it and the hope was there that it would go in.”
Head coach Sam Tudor, at a loss for words following the miraculous win, confirmed pretty much that.
His way of describing it wasn’t quite as eloquent as his senior guard’s though, as he was still trying to come down from the high of surprise.
“I think that’s probably true, I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you,” Tudor laughed. “I didn’t say pass it to the wing and then pass it around and then wait till the last second and toss up a half-court shot. That’s not what I had drawn up there.”
“How about Avery Chouinard, you know?”
Her heroics allowed Flathead to be awarded the championship trophy for the first time in over two decades. They were the group to break the slump.
“That’s how special this group is,” Tudor said. “These are the kind of kids that are doing homework a half hour before the game starts. They’re mostly 4.0s, leaders within the school … just today we were having a shoot around in the gym and they were helping the custodian pick up garbage. That’s what I get to coach.”
And what’s more, it came on their home hardwood.
Hosting the Western AA tournament for the first time since 2016, the Bravettes celebrated the historic moment in front of a crowd full of orange.
“I told them before the game, what a great environment to be able to do this,” Tudor said. “Our pep band gets all sorts of compliments and I have to be honest, we were on the other bench and it was nice to get away from them for a game because they were loud.”
The shot, not soon to be forgotten, saved Flathead from a loss that would’ve hurt even more with Hellgate star Alex Covill fouled out.
With roughly three minutes left, the 6-foot-6 post player picked up an offensive foul with her team trailing by one. The Bravettes had their best chance to put the game away there, but Chloe Larsen of the Knights scored five straight points to give Hellgate its first lead of the night.
“You have to game plan for her,” Tudor said. “She is so good. I think a lot of respect for her is found by our girls because we were trying like heck to contain her but she’s just that good.”
Larsen finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the all-around performance. Covill, despite an early exit, collected her third-straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Chouinard was assisted in the win by Moore who generated 13 points and eight rebounds as well as Moy with an additional 12 points.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
